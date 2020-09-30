Galaxy S21 Ultra Battery Capacity Leak Gets Highlighted Thanks to Fresh 3C Certification

Samsung could decide to shake things up considerably with the Galaxy S21 Ultra. However, previously when we reported about the alleged battery capacity of the upcoming flagship, turns out Samsung might be retaining the same cell as it did on the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Any hopes of a change taking place could also be turned to ash because of the latest leak, so let us discuss more details here and talk about other ways in which the Galaxy S21 Ultra could become a compelling upgrade for customers.

Once More, the Galaxy S21 Ultra Battery Said to Feature a 4,885mAh Rated Capacity

The battery capacity was found out thanks to a 3C certification, and for those that don’t know, it’s a Chinese telecom authority. According to the details, the Galaxy S21 Ultra battery capacity is rated at 4,885mAh, meaning that its typical capacity will be around 5,000mAh. This means that the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Galaxy S20 Ultra won’t be different in terms of cell capacity count, so Samsung will have to find other ways to make its upcoming flagship more energy efficient.

One of them is by using a more efficient chipset and according to the latest reports, the Galaxy S21 Ultra could feature two 5nm ones, depending on which region they’re sold in. One of them is the Snapdragon 875, and with Samsung said to secure a lucrative $850 million USD deal with Qualcomm, the Korean semiconductor manufacturer is said to handle all chipset orders. The second SoC is the rumored Exynos 1000, though according to an alleged benchmark showcasing the Galaxy S21 Plus’ performance, the name of Samsung’s upcoming 5nm chipset could be Exynos 2100.

With the advanced manufacturing process, both chipsets will likely be designed to make the Galaxy S21 Ultra more efficient in battery endurance, although we don’t have the actual metrics to compare the battery life with the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Then again, your actual usage will depend on how much charge is left at the end of the day and if users continue to play around with their flagship with the 120Hz option enabled, they shouldn’t expect an average satisfactory screen-on time.

If you’re unimpressed with this battery capacity leak, perhaps you’ll be more pleased to know that Samsung may use two telephoto lenses on the Galaxy S21 Ultra instead of one, most likely to give the flagship extended zoom capabilities. There could be other upgrades added, which we don’t know about yet, but we’ll know soon enough as 2020 is almost over, so stay tuned.

News Source: Sammobile