Galaxy S21 Ultra Will Reportedly Take Advantage of Two Telephoto Lenses, a New ‘180MP Wide-Angle Camera’, and More

Camera details surrounding the Galaxy S21 Ultra have started to surface, and going over the rumored specifications, Samsung certainly wants to one-up the Galaxy S20 Ultra, which is the first smartphone from the company to boast its 100x Space Zoom. With the new flagship, Samsung could be bringing in two telephoto lenses to achieve new levels of zoom. With this addition, perhaps the Korean technology giant could be saying goodbye to ridiculous zoom features driven by software that deliver diminishing returns in image quality.

Overall, the Galaxy S21 Ultra Said to Maintain Same Quadruple Rear Camera Configuration as the Galaxy S20 Ultra

According to a report from The Elec, instead of a 150MP main camera sensor and a penta-lens setup being used on the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the configuration will include a quadruple sensor array. This will include a 12MP ultrawide-angle unit, a brand new 180MP wide camera that could replace the 108MP one, along with a 10MP one that would be responsible for 3x optical zoom. However, Sammobile has written this ‘180MP’ wide-angle camera as a 108MP sensor, so we’ll have to wait and see what Samsung ends up using.

As for the second telephoto camera, the South Korean media reports this addition will likely adopt a periscope-like optical zoom and it could achieve a zoom level that exceeds the 5x magnification barrier. If that’s the case, then it would be the first time Samsung offers extended levels of zoom, but numbers aren’t everything because image quality also matters considerably, so we’ll have to wait and see exactly what mobile imaging and video threshold Samsung achieves with the new flagship.

As an added bonus, the report mentions that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will also offer a 40MP front camera. Unfortunately, there’s going to be no ToF sensor added this time, possibly because of the lack of utility it offers for users. Sure, it has a lot of uses, such as improving the focus on the primary object so the background is accurately blurred, but apart from this, there isn’t anything else users can take advantage of. Assuming this report ends up being true, we believe that the Galaxy S21 Ultra has a promising camera configuration, at least on paper.

We’ll see just how well it performs in real-life situations, including low-light imaging and video capture, so stay tuned for more updates regarding this.

News Source: The Elec