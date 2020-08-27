Exynos 1000 Will Reportedly Be Slower Than Snapdragon 875 but Tipster Says New SoC Will Be Highly Efficient

The Exynos 1000 is expected to be a highly competitive SoC against the upcoming Snapdragon 875 thanks to Samsung’s advanced 5nm manufacturing process. Unfortunately, Ice Universe has come forth and stated that Qualcomm’s upcoming flagship silicon will continue to maintain the lead in terms of performance but there’s still positive news that we’d like to inform our readers.

Exynos 1000 Expected to Bridge the Gap the Performance Considerably

While it’s disappointing to hear that the Exynos 1000 will not best the Snapdragon 875 in both performance and efficiency, Ice Universe does mention that the gap will be severely reduced. If you recall the current flagship chipset, the Exynos 990 running in the Galaxy S20 Plus is unable to beat the Redmi Note 8 Pro, a mid-ranger with less impressive specifications.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 is Going Official in a Special Samsung Unpacked Event Next Month

Since the Exynos 1000 will be made on Samsung’s 5nm node, the same technology with which the Korean giant has also reportedly received orders from Qualcomm, we expect efficiency to be significantly improved when compared against the Exynos 990. However, there was an earlier leak in which an unnamed Samsung chipset armed with an AMD GPU managed to beat the Snapdragon 865, but keep in mind that this was the Snapdragon 865, not the Snapdragon 875, which is expected to tout a small gain in both performance and efficiency.

It is expected that next year's Exynos1000 will still lose to Snapdragon 875, whether it is CPU or GPU, but it is certain that the gap is narrowing. Samsung adopt AMD GPU in 2022, but at the same time Qualcomm will also significantly update GPU to Adreno7, so everything is possi — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) August 27, 2020

Additionally, Samsung has reportedly sought the help of both ARM and AMD to deliver an SoC solution that will take on Qualcomm’s high-end offerings. While the earlier report doesn’t mention the name of the upcoming silicon, it’s likely Samsung won’t be adopting an AMD GPU for 2021, so a proper solution could arrive in 2022. Perhaps then we’ll be able to see the Korean giant take on Qualcomm properly in the future.

However, we won’t know how the silicon performs until the first performance numbers are released, so we’ll keep you in the loop when the first metrics arrive. Do you think that the Exynos 1000 will gain significant ground against the Exynos 990? Tell us down in the comments.

News Source: Twitter (Ice Universe)