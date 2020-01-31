Galaxy S20 Series to Stick to Snapdragon 865, Not Exynos 990, for Samsung’s Home Market

A while back, shortly after Qualcomm officially announced the Snapdragon 865, reports came in that the majority of Samsung’s Galaxy S20 shipments wouldn’t feature the Korean giant’s Exynos 990. One reason could be that the Snapdragon 865 brings more to the table than what the Exynos 990 offers and according to info from a tipster, that could be true for. A fresh leak shows that the Galaxy S20 series launching in South Korea, Samsung’s home market, will also sport Snapdragon 865 SoCs.

Samsung Using the Snapdragon 865 Is More Than Enough Evidence That Qualcomm’s Latest SoC Is Superior

Ice Universe has shared evidence that was later confirmed by Max Weinbach about the Galaxy S20’s chipset headed for South Korea. According to the Twitter thread, a lot of people are surprised that Samsung wouldn’t opt for its own silicon for its home turf. That’s probably more than enough evidence showing Snapdragon 865’s superiority over the Exynos 990.

More evidence is Samsung shutting down its in-house chip development facility in Austin, with earlier reports stating that the company’s Exynos range would consume more power and was less powerful than the Snapdragon range. For the time being, Samsung will rely on ARM’s performance cores for future chipsets rather than using its Mongoose range but that doesn’t mean the company has thrown in the towel.

To be sure, the Korean version of the Galaxy S20 series uses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 processor, which is a good thing. pic.twitter.com/dulnSj27y0 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 31, 2020

An early rumor from the same leakster Ice Universe detailed than a 5nm Exynos 1000 is under development and it may use either ARM’s Mali-A78 GPU, or a solution from AMD thanks to their partnership that was announced back in 2019. At the same time, Qualcomm will be looking to keep consistent pressure on Samsung as the San Diego chipmaker plans to unveil its 5nm Snapdragon 875 later in 2020.

A lot of exciting things are expected to show up this year, but for now, do you think it’s the right move for Samsung to switch to a Snapdragon 865 for its home market? Let us know down in the comments.

