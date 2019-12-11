Traditionally, the U.S., China, Japan, and Latin American-bound variants of Samsung’s flagships get the Qualcomm Snapdragon version, while those meant for Europe, South Korea, and the rest of the world are fueled by the company’s own Exynos silicon. If you are wondering which chipset offers better performance, Samsung apparently thinks its the newly announced Snapdragon 865, and if a new report is to go by, this has forced the company to take a drastic step in regards to the Galaxy S11 launch.

Theoretically, the Exynos-powered Samsung flagships should have an upper hand over their Snapdragon counterparts because of better integration and optimization. However, a report from The Elec suggests that the South Korean giant believes that the performance gap between Exynos and Snapdragon has widened. That’s why it’s considering outfitting most Galaxy S11 models with the Snapdragon 865 instead of the Exynos 990. So, chances are that only the European models will be underpinned by Samsung’s own chipset.

While Samsung hasn’t officially commented on the matter, the Snapdragon 865 does seem to edge out the Exynos 990, on paper at least. Qualcomm’s flagship SoC features custom cores based on ARM’s latest ARM Cortex-A77 as the, while the Exynos 990 relies on the older Cortex-A76. On the Snapdragon 865, AI computational speeds are 15 trillion times per second, while on the Exynos 990, they are limited 10 trillion times per second. The Snapdragon 865 also supports a maximum of 200MP resolution for cameras, while for Exynos 990 can support up to 108MP.

Other than that, the Snapdragon 865 can support a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, while Exynos 990 can only go as high as 120Hz, which isn’t such a huge difference, but it’s there. It was also reported that Samsung had to shut down its custom core development facility in Texas because it wasn’t able to compete with what companies like Qualcomm and HiSilicon were churning out.

That being said, Snapdragon chipsets usually offer better power management, battery efficiency, and graphics performance. If rumor mills are to be believed, Samsung wants to go all out with the Galaxy S11 while using the Snapdragon 865. Thus, it’s understandable that it wouldn’t want the phone’s performance to suffer. However, this is just plain speculation at this point, so treat this information with a pinch of salt, and we’ll be back with more details for you in the future.

