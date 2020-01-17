Galaxy S20 Camera Might Not Offer 10x Optical Zoom After All

Samsung’s 2019 flagships feature 2x optical zoom and earlier it was believed that the Galaxy S20 camera system will offer a 5x telephoto lens. This in itself would be a massive upgrade, but some of the more recent reports suggest that the South Korean giant’s new premium lineup will have 10x optical zoom. However, if supply chain resources are to go by, the company will supposedly stick to 5x optical zoom this year.

Samsung Supplier Has Reportedly Already Provided 5x Optical Zoom Shipments for the Galaxy S20 Camera

In short, the optical parts manufacturer Optrontech is believed to have provided the 5x zoom module for the Galaxy S20 camera to Samsung already. Thus, if this prism is going to be fitted inside the Galaxy S20, it means the rumors surrounding a 10x zoom lens were inaccurate. That said, the media outlet that broke this news didn’t exactly refute the reports about a 10x camera zoom, so there is also a possibility that the higher-end Galaxy S20 Ultra might be treated to this.

However, the well-known tipster Ice Universe claims that even the Galaxy S20 Ultra will only get 5x optical zoom, while also reiterating that the 48MP sensor will enable 10x zoom via pixel cropping, which is believed to be better than a true 10x optical zoom in a lot of ways. Moreover, the phone’s standard 108MP sensor will also likely enable 100x hybrid zoom, so the missing 10x optical magnification might be nothing to fret over. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also said that the Galaxy S20 camera will not ship with 10x periscope zoom, and instead, the upcoming Huawei P40 Pro will be the first phone to come with this upgrade.

The Galaxy S20 series will be announced on February 11 during the company’s Unpacked event that will take place in San Francisco alongside its next foldable phone which is allegedly called the Galaxy Z Flip.

Source: The Elec

