Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy S10e vs Galaxy S10 vs Galaxy S10+ Specs, Features, Design, Camera & More Compared

With the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite officially announced, it’s time to take a look at how the latest addition to the Galaxy S family stacks up against its own members. That is correct, we will be providing an in-depth specs, features, and design comparison between the Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10 Plus. With this comprehensive information right at your fingertips, you’ll receive prudent advice on which model you should get, assuming you’re in the market for a flagship right now.

Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy S10e vs Galaxy S10 vs Galaxy S10 Plus - The Design Changes

At first glance, it doesn’t look like Samsung has incorporated a lot of changes when it launched the Galaxy S10 Lite. The front punch-hole camera’s position has been changed though; instead of the cutout being placed at the top corner like the company did with the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10 Plus, it’s present in the center. The biggest change is the abnormally large rear camera hump, which houses a total of three vertically oriented sensors.

While the remaining members have a horizontally stacked camera setup, the Galaxy S10 Lite takes a different step too. If you’ll notice, there’s a new branding titled ‘Super Steady OIS’ that’s not mentioned on any of the three models in this comparison. This feature will definitely be part of a conversation, as you’ll soon find out.

Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy S10e vs Galaxy S10 vs Galaxy S10 Plus - Display

Another change Samsung made to the Galaxy S10 Lite is increase the size of its display. The latest member of the Galaxy S family is bigger than all three models in this comparison thanks to its 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O screen, giving more screen real estate to the user. Its resolution measures 2400 x 1080 pixels with a 20:9 aspect ratio, with the display support HDR content. However, there are areas where it falters, and that’s in HDR10+ support, which the Galaxy S10e, the Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10 Plus have.

Also, with the exception of the Galaxy S10e and its 2280 x 1080 resolution, both the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus sport higher resolutions than the Galaxy S10 Lite, measuring 3040 x 1440 pixels. While a higher resolution will have an adverse on the battery life, you can also reduce the number of pixels your display gives off in the settings to get an additional couple of hours. If you have ample battery remaining, you can enable the maximum resolution to experience ‘eye-candy’ content, as long as that content features the same resolution as that of the handset.

Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy S10e vs Galaxy S10 vs Galaxy S10 Plus - Hardware Specifications

With the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10 Plus being offered in both the Exynos 9820 and Snapdragon 855 variants, the Galaxy S10 Lite is only available in a Snapdragon 855 version. It could be because of Samsung’s move to shut down its Austin facility, which was responsible for the custom core designing for the Korean giant’s in-house Exynos silicon. Samsung probably sees Qualcomm’s chipsets as the better hardware in this regard, though we would have been more content in seeing a Snapdragon 855 Plus as the bare minimum for the Galaxy S10 Lite.

We understand that the Snapdragon 865 is reserved for the Galaxy S11/Galaxy S20 family, so no use cannibalizing Samsung’s upcoming flagship lineup just by using Qualcomm’s newest SoC in the Galaxy S10 Lite either. With a Snapdragon 855, the latest model can be paired with 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of flash memory, or 8GB LPDDR4x RAM coupled with 128GB of storage. With both variants, you get a vacant microSD card slot, with which you can expand your existing memory up to 1TB. This storage expansion option is available for the remaining three models too, just so you know.

However, if you want more RAM and internal storage, you’ll have more luck with the Galaxy S10 Plus, which can be had with up to 1TB of internal space and 12GB of LPDDR4x memory.

Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy S10e vs Galaxy S10 vs Galaxy S10 Plus - Camera

In terms of rear camera sensors alone, the Galaxy S10 Lite is equivalent to the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus, but we all know that an in-depth comparison goes a long way in helping a customer make his/her decision simpler. Though the Galaxy S10 Lite rear camera looks competent, it lacks a telephoto unit, something that both the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus feature for improved versatility. Instead, you get a single wide-angle 48MP sensor with Super Steady OIS. According to the tipster Ice Universe, this stabilization technology is better than any current flagship, so on paper, it trumps the remaining three models in this comparison.

The other two units include one 12MP ultrawide camera, and a single 5MP macro sensor, along with a 32MP front-facing shooter. For some, a macro camera might appear as a gimmick, and I can understand if a lot of customers would want a telephoto lens in its place. So, unless you display a strong penchant of capturing images with an ‘extreme close-up’, the macro camera will be absolutely useless for you, and you’re better off getting the Galaxy S10 or Galaxy S10 Plus instead for better still-imaging options.

Also, according to the specifications, the Galaxy S10 Lite is limited to just 4K 30FPS video recording, while the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10 Plus are capable of recording at 4K 60FPS. According to Google, most people won’t even think about switching to 4K video recording on a smartphone, let alone capture footage at 60 frames per second, so in that regard, the Galaxy S10 Lite should check all the boxes for a lot of people in the camera department.

The configuration may not be perfect on paper, but if most users don’t have an issue, Samsung probably won’t be too concerned about it.

Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy S10e vs Galaxy S10 vs Galaxy S10 Plus - Battery

Thanks to its massive 6.7-inch display size, the Galaxy S10 Lite features the biggest battery in this comparison. It houses a generous 4500mAh capacity, the same size present in the Galaxy S10 5G. Next comes the Galaxy S10 Plus with its 4100mAh battery, followed by the 3400mAh cell present in the Galaxy S10, then the Galaxy S10e’s small 3100mAh lithium-ion brick. All three models feature a Type-C USB port for charging purposes, and though it isn’t specified, we’re confident the Galaxy S10 Lite gets support for both Qi wireless and wired fast-charging.

Conclusion

Even though Samsung hasn’t released pricing details for the Galaxy S10 Lite, don’t expect it to get stamped with a high price tag. The company naturally wants an ideal start in 2020, and it wants to pick off customers who aren’t interested in purchasing the Galaxy S11/Galaxy S20 models. In short, they are more than content with what they’re getting with the Galaxy S10 Lite. Then, if their mood ever changes down the line, they can always trade-in this model for a newer, better one, while giving a little cash in return. It’s a great strategy from Samsung; launching two new smartphones at the very start of the year.

In a lot of areas, the Galaxy S10 Lite proves to be a much better option than the Galaxy S10 Plus. In others, it’ll make you wonder if you were better off with a discounted Samsung-branded 2019 flagship. In any case, we want you to tell us your thoughts down in the comments, on what your first impressions are about the Galaxy S10 Lite and if you think it’s a better choice than the other members of the Galaxy S family.