Galaxy S10 Lite Camera May Offer Flagship-Beating ‘Unprecedented OIS Stabilization’

The Galaxy S10 Lite camera configuration appears competent for an affordable flagship being offered in 2020. However, according to one tipster, its biggest strength could outmatch what the competition offers, particularly the flagship-tier smartphones.

Official Name of Galaxy S10 Lite Camera’s Improved OIS Technology Not Detailed for Now

Our beloved tipster Ice Universe is back with some more Samsung-related news and this time, it revolves around the Galaxy S10 Lite camera. According to him, the affordable flagship will feature an ‘unprecedented OIS stabilization’ technology that trumps current flagship smartphones. That does sound rather strange because last time we checked, the Galaxy S10 Lite camera doesn’t feature the most ambitious of configurations.

Primary camera: 48 MP, F/2.0 aperture with OIS

Ultrawide: 12MP, F/2.2 aperture

Depth sensor: 5MP, F/2.2 aperture

The Galaxy S10 Lite will use an unprecedented OIS stabilization technology on a phone, even better than any current flagship phone. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 2, 2020

At the front, you’re expected to find a single 32MP shooter. For a ‘low-cost’ flagship, these specifications are decent, but they don’t appear ‘unprecedented’ by any means. For starters, there isn’t even a telephoto unit present on the Galaxy S10 Lite, so what’s this OIS technology that Ice Universe might be referring to? If we go by history, Samsung has always experimented with newer technologies on its non-flagship smartphone range first. This can include anywhere from multiple camera setups, to bigger batteries and whatnot.

With the Galaxy S11 launch expected in February of this year, the Galaxy S10 Lite could be the ideal testing figure to see how well this OIS technology performs. After all, it’s been rumored that the Galaxy S11 camera is going to be one of the most coveted features of the flagship series, and it honestly makes sense for Samsung to try it on the Galaxy S10 Lite camera first and see if there are any areas that require improvements, possibly on the software side.

The Galaxy S10 Lite launch is expected during the CES 2020 trade show, so if there’s any in-depth information provided regarding this ‘unprecedented OIS stabilization’ technology, we’ll be sure to pass it on to our readers. Till then, stay tuned for more updates.

Source: Twitter (Ice Universe)

