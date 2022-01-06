Galaxy S10 Lite Now Getting Android 12 Update

Samsung does not feel the need to stop sending updates our way as the company is now rolling out the Android 12 update for Galaxy S10 Lite. Remember that phone? Samsung initially planned on making the Lite series a common thing but then they came up with the Fan Edition moniker which is apparently proving to be more successful.

Galaxy S10 Lite Becomes the Latest Samsung Phone to Receive Android 12-Based One UI 4.0 Update

The Galaxy S10 Lite, although had the same specs as the elder brothers but for some reason, never really got the same level of love. Still, that does not mean that Samsung is going to go ahead and abandon the device as it has finally started to receive Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update. The update is currently rolling out for the international variant bearing model number SM-G770F.

At the time of writing, the update is currently rolling out in Spain with the firmware version G770FXS6FULA. However, more countries should follow soon and you will be able to get the update without any issues.

For those wondering, One UI 4.0 more or less revamps all the Samsung apps and allows you access to new customization options. The update started with the Galaxy S21 series last year and is now rolling out to almost all the eligible Samsung phones.

You can download the update on your Galaxy S10 Lite by heading into the Settings app on your phone and searching for the update. However, it might take some time for Samsung to roll the OTA in all regions.

Samsung's dedication to send updates to all the devices is something that is proving to be more and more impressive with the Galaxy S10 Lite being another device in the long list that Samsung has already updated.