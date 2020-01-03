Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite Unveiled With 6.7-Inch AMOLED Display, 4,500 mAh Battery and More

Samsung isn't really one to release 'Lite' variants of its flagships. The last time we saw one was all the wat back in 2014 with the Galaxy S3 and Note 3 series. Yes, there is technically a Galaxy S10e that can count as a 'lite' but it nearly identical specs to the Galaxy S10, so it doesn't really count. The rumor mill was abuzz with mentions of the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 Lite for quite some time now. Today, Samsung just put out a press release detailing the official specs of both devices.

Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite both offer up a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a centered punch-hole 32MP selfie camera. Both phones come with a 4,500 mAh battery, 128GB of storage, and either 6GB or 8GB of RAM and run Android 10 out of the box, which is refreshing, to say the least. Let's take a look at the differences between the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite Release Date, Rumors, Features, and More

Galaxy S10 and Note 10 Lite Specifications

The primary difference between the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and the Galaxy Note 10 Lite lies in the camera setup. The former comes with a 48MP primary camera with “Super Steady OIS”, a 5MP Macro camera and an ultra-wide 12MP camera. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite's camera configuration, on the other hand, is more similar to the Galaxy Note 10 series with three 12MP sensors. The primary is an f/1.7 sensor with Dual Pixel autofocus while the other two sensors have ultra-wide and telephoto lenses on top.

Furthermore, both devices also have different processors. The Galaxy S10 Lite has a “7nm 64-bit Octa-core processor” while the Note 10 Lite has a “10nm 64-bit Octa-core processor.” These are the Snapdragon 855 and Exynos 9810 respectively based on previous leaks. Lastly, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite comes with an S-Pen (duh.) It has all the standard Galaxy Note 10 S-Pen features.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite will be debuted at CES 2020 in the Samsung booths (#15006). There is no word on the pricing just yet, and Samsung is likely to announce that at CES. Earlier leaks indicated that both devices should be priced at around the $650-700 mark. It makes sense, considering that the upcoming Galaxy S11 (or Galaxy S20, depending on who you ask), will very likely be priced over $1,000. The S10 Lite will come in Prism White, Prism Black, and Prism Blue and Note 10 Lite in Aura Glow, Aura Black, and Aura Red.