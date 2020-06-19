Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Specs Get Shared by Tipster; Hardware Includes Snapdragon 865 Plus, LTPO Display, More

We’re into the second half of 2020 and that only means more Android flagship announcements are around the corner. Samsung is rumored to announce the Galaxy Note 20 family through its online Unpacked event which is rumored to be held on August 5, and one of those models is said to include the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Earlier, there was little information surrounding the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra specs, but one tipster has delivered on them, while also mentioning in his tweet that one of the highlights will be a Snapdragon 865 Plus.

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra May Also Give Users the Option to Toggle the 120Hz Refresh Rate at the Highest Possible Resolution

As surprising as it sounds, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra specs leak are brought to you by Ice Universe, the same tipster that earlier stated that Samsung wouldn’t be launching the Note 20 Ultra. It looks like he might have changed his stance on things after a leaked Bluetooth SIG filing specifically mentioned the ‘Galaxy Note20 Ultra’ name. Regardless, one of the highlights of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra would be the Snapdragon 865 Plus.

Snapdragon 865 Plus Launch Could Be Around the Corner Touting Higher CPU & GPU Frequencies, Implies Tipster

According to a different tipster, the Snapdragon 865 Plus will tout higher CPU and GPU clock speeds, though earlier, Qualcomm’s smartphone partner Meizu denied the existence of this SoC. Next, users will be able to run the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra with the 120Hz refresh rate enabled at the QHD+ resolution. Currently, this isn’t possible on the Galaxy S20 series.

Galaxy Note20 Ultra:

Evolution version Note10+

Snapdragon 865+

QHD+120Hz can be turned on at the same time

LTPO display

New camera function

New SPen and features pic.twitter.com/t6GN5UwZnC — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 19, 2020

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra specs also include an LTPO display, which will result in improved efficiency, leading to better battery life. There will also be new camera functions, followed by new S Pen features, but the tipster didn’t specify any of them. The one important thing Ice Universe didn’t mention was the starting price, which is a shame, but we’ll take what we can get, for now. Apart from the Snapdragon 865 Plus, it’s possible Samsung also sells Exynos 992 versions of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in different markets.

The Korean giant will reportedly start mass production of the silicon in August, and it’s reported that the Exynos 992 will be made on the company’s 5nm architecture. Overall, these specifications look highly impressive, at least on paper and we hope that Samsung is able to mitigate or eliminate the shortcomings of the Galaxy S20 Ultra with the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra launch.

News Source: Twitter (Ice Universe)