Snapdragon 865 Plus Launch Won’t Happen This Year, Says Qualcomm’s Phone Partner

Qualcomm unveiled two chipsets last year, with the more powerful one being the Snapdragon 855 Plus. Naturally, we’d assume that a chipset with more kick in the form of a Snapdragon 865 Plus launch would happen later this year, as that is what a tipster suggested earlier. Sadly, you shouldn’t expect faster Android flagships this year, at least according to Qualcomm’s smartphone partner.

Qualcomm Possibly Wants to Give More Development Attention to the Advanced Snapdragon 875

According to Meizu’s CMO Wan Zhigiang, he took to Weibo and commented that there will be no Snapdragon 865 Plus launch this year. This contradicts a statement made by the tipster Digital Chat Station, as he stated that the Snapdragon 865 Plus would arrive by Q3 2020. However, since Meizu is Qualcomm’s smartphone partner, it looks like we’ll have to take the company’s CMO’s word for now.

Snapdragon 865 Plus Launch Could Happen as Early as Q3 2020

However, it is puzzling that a smartphone manufacturer’s executive publicly revealed that a major component won’t be arriving this year. It could be a ploy to divert the public’s attention that is invested in such news, and Qualcomm could press forward with a soft launch later in the year. Then again, considering that the Snapdragon 865 found in 2020 Android flagships this year is already very costly since it doesn’t have an embedded 5G or 4G modem, so phone makers have to spend that extra cash to pair the SoC with a standalone modem to obtain wireless reception.

We strongly believe that this unfair business practice from Qualcomm’s side is forcing companies like Google and LG to use the less powerful Snapdragon 765G since it uses an embedded Snapdragon X52 5G modem and will be less costly to incorporate. With Android flagships starting from $999 for their base configurations, Qualcomm might feel that launching the Snapdragon 865 Plus might be a waste since manufacturers might not be willing to spend more for a minuscule performance gain.

Still, until Qualcomm or their spokesperson confirms this news, you’ll have to treat it with a pinch of salt and await future updates. Our guess is that the company wants to pool in more resources for the upcoming Snapdragon 875, but we’d like to know what you think.

Source: GizmoChina