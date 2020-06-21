Galaxy Fold 2 Inner Display Will Measure 7.7 Inches, With Flagship Sporting Razor Thin Bezels, Smaller Punch-Hole Camera Cutout

The Galaxy Fold 2 will no doubt be an improved version of its predecessor, and with those improvements, comes display upgrades, which includes a larger screen paired with a higher refresh rate. Some changes to the design are also in tow, with one tipster suggesting that Samsung is aiming to incorporate thinner bezels on the Galaxy Fold 2. Let us take a closer look at these details and find out what’s being talked about.

Galaxy Fold 2’s Bezels to Measure Just 3.8mm, With a Bigger Outer Display Expected

Details from Ice Universe have emerged on Twitter, with the tipster stating that the Galaxy Fold 2 will have a 7.7-inch inner display, with 3.8mm bezels. This means that the Galaxy Fold 2 may have a smaller footprint thanks to the reduction in bezels. What’s more, is that Ice Universe mentions that the front-facing punch-hole camera will take up 4.8mm of space only. This will give additional screen real estate for users when they start using the primary display.

The smaller punch-hole front camera will also become less distracting thanks to its smaller size. Sadly, there will be no S Pen support for the Galaxy Fold 2 due to the technical limitations experienced earlier, according to a previous report. That’s not really a deal-breaker because if you’re really looking forward to the Galaxy Fold 2, there are other things to look forward to, such as that 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the upcoming foldable flagship will become slightly more durable than the original Galaxy Fold thanks to the use of UTG, or Ultra-Thin Glass technology, which is also found on the Galaxy Z Flip.

Galaxy Fold 2, 7.7”，it is estimated that Bezel is only 3.8mm, Hole 4.8mm. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 21, 2020

Other upgrades include improvements in the camera department, though the Galaxy Fold 2 is said to receive the same configuration present on the Galaxy S20 Plus, not the Galaxy S20 Ultra. As for when you can see the Galaxy Fold 2 officially, Samsung is rumored to host an online Unpacked event that will kick off on August 5. That’s the same date when the Galaxy Note 20 family and a bunch of other products will reportedly be showcased, so make sure to tune in to our updates to stay notified.

Are you looking forward to the Galaxy Fold 2 sporting a bigger display, slimmer bezels, and more? Let us know down in the comments.

