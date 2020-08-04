First Horizon Zero Dawn PC Patch Addressing Optimization and Stability Issues Inbound; New AMD Optimized Driver Arriving as Well
A day-one Horizon Zero Dawn PC patch that addresses some reported issues is slated to arrive later this week.
Guerrilla Games’ action-RPG releases on PC this Friday, and apparently, the title will receive a day-one update to fix several issues that early-reviewers have been reporting. According to our Sony PR contact, this day-one patch is now scheduled to arrive this Thursday and will address some optimization and stability issues. As such, this update is expected to be available for all PC players upon the game’s launch this Friday.
In addition, AMD is working on new optimized drivers for the PC version of Horizon Zero Dawn following some reports about unintended visual or performance behavior when using certain AMD GPUs.
As these drivers are still being worked on, AMD recommends users to use the latest optional Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.7.2 drivers in case you’re experiencing these issues.
The (non-WHQL) optional 20.7.2 driver can be downloaded through AMD’s official website here:
https://www.amd.com/en/support/graphics/amd-radeon-5700-series/amd-radeon-rx-5700-series/amd-radeon-rx-5700-xt
Horizon Zero Dawn was released for PlayStation 4 back in March of 2017. A sequel, Horizon: Forbidden West, is currently in development for PlayStation 5.
EARTH IS OURS NO MORE
Experience Aloy’s entire legendary quest to unravel the mysteries of a world ruled by deadly Machines.
An outcast from her tribe, the young hunter fights to uncover her past, discover her destiny… and stop a catastrophic threat to the future.
Unleash devastating, tactical attacks against unique Machines and rival tribes as you explore an open world teeming with wildlife and danger.
Horizon Zero Dawn™ is a multi-award-winning action role-playing game – and this Complete Edition for PC includes the huge expansion The Frozen Wilds, featuring new lands, skills, weapons and Machines.
INCLUDES:
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- The Frozen Wilds expansion
- Carja Storm Ranger Outfit and Carja Mighty Bow
- Carja Trader Pack
- Banuk Trailblazer Outfit and Banuk Culling Bow
- Banuk Traveller Pack
- Nora Keeper Pack
- Digital art book
