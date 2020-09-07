Horizon Zero Dawn PC Patch 1.04 Brings Improvements to CPU Performance, Crash Fixes and More

A new Horizon Zero Dawn PC patch has gone live today, introducing performance improvements and more.

The 1.04 update introduces several crash fixes, which you can find detailed below.

Fixed a crash that could occur when users would create a new game and their save game slots were full.

Fixed a startup crash related to temp folder.

Fixed an AI crash that could occur during combat.

Fixed an AI crash in the EventMessageHandler.

Fixed a crash related to WorldData sampling (the callstack would end in WorldMapData::SampleAtPixel).

Fixed a crash when users would instantly back out when changing sliders in the Settings menu.

Fixed a crash that would occur when having the "Greetings" option open in photo mode and then exiting.

Potential fix for memory corruption in AI routines which could lead to crashes.

Potential fix for a GPU hang caused by a threading issue.

Fixed a mismatch that would occur on Shader Model 6.0 and 6.1 hardware which could lead to a crash.

The Horizon Zero Dawn PC 1.04 update also brings performance improvements for camera cuts in cinematics and conversations. Additionally, the update brings general improvement to CPU performance that can result in an up to 10% performance, depending on the system.

General improvement to CPU performance (depending on CPU/GPU speeds, this can result in a 1-10% performance improvement).

Improved performance of camera cuts in cinematics and conversations.

Other improvements included in the Horizon Zero Dawn 1.04 update include HDR, mouse controls, aiming improvements, and more.

HDR - Fixed colour banding issues in HDR mode.

Mouse Controls - Fixed an issue where mouse sensitivity was incorrect when framerate wasn't constant.

Aiming - Fixed an issue where Aloy was unable to shoot while being able to do a critical attack near a machine.

Cutscenes - Fixed an issue where geometry and textures would pop in after camera cuts.

Adaptive Performance - Fixed an issue where lighting glitches would occur when turning on Adaptive Performance.

Volumetrics - Fixed an issue which could cause blinking artifacts in volumetric effects, like fog.

Reverb - Fixed several issues where excessive reverb was noticeable in specific quests.

Visibility - Fixed an issue which could sometimes cause geometry to briefly disappear after streaming.

Horizon Zero Dawn is now available on PC and PlayStation 4 worldwide.