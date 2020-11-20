Horizon Zero Dawn is Making its GOG Debut Next Week

After years of strictly keeping their first-party games on PlayStation consoles, Sony has begun to allow a slow trickle of games to come to PC, including Death Stranding and Horizon Zero Dawn. That said, your buying options for both games have been slightly limited. Basically, you can buy on either Steam or the Epic Games Store. Well, surprise – it seems Sony is expending the PC storefronts they’ll support, as Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition is coming to GOG! Here's the official GOG statement…

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition is coming soon on GOG.COM! The GOG version of the game will be released with a full set of GOG GALAXY 2.0 features, including achievements, cloud saves, and more. Prepare to join Aloy on her legendary quest to unravel the mysteries of a world ruled by deadly Machines. An outcast from her tribe, the young hunter strives to understand the past, discover her destiny, and stop the catastrophic threat to the future.

Definitely nice to have another option, particularly given GOG’s no-restrictions, no-DRM stance. The PC version of Horizon Zero Dawn was a bit rough at first, but Guerrilla Games have released a number of patches in recent months that have improved the game’s visuals, effects, and performance. Of course, the game is well worth your time, as Wccftech’s Chris Wray spelled out in his original review…

Horizon Zero Dawn is a sign of what can be achieved with an exceptionally designed open world. Not only that, it has exceptional characterization and a sincere story that doesn't shoehorn elements, allowing for the organic growth of characters. This is a game that I can barely find any faults with, except borrowing some elements from other open world games. Even so, it made each and every element its own in one of the best games to date.

Horizon Zero Dawn is available now on PC and PS4 and launches on GOG on November 24. A sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, is coming to PS4 and PS5 next year.