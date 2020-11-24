Horizon Zero Dawn PC Patch 1.08 adds AMD’s FidelityFX Contrast Adaptive Sharpening and Packs Performance Improvements Alongside Bug Fixes

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Patch 1.08

Horizon Zero Dawn PC patch 1.08 has been released, which packs several graphical and performance improvements alongside crash fixes.

In addition to offering performance and graphical improvements, the new update also includes an audio improvement that should offer a fix for dialogues sounding blown out and metallic for some users. As for the aforementioned crash fixes, the 1.08 patch addresses various crashes that occurred when using mono audio and 5.1 audio devices. Crashes that could occur during Shader optimization should also have been fixed after applying the update.

General performance and frame-pacing of the game has been improved by improving VRAM budgeting and swap-chain buffering.

As mentioned above, the new update also adds AMD’s FidelityFX Contrast Adaptive Sharpening functionality to the game’s graphic settings to increase visual quality.

Down below you’ll find the official release notes for the 1.08 update:

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Patch 1.08 Release Notes

Crash Fixes

  • Fixed an audio crash when using mono audio devices
  • Fixed a crash that could happen in certain circumstances on 5.1 audio devices
  • Fixed a crash in NetPresenceManager
  • Fixed multiple crashes that could occur during Shader optimization
  • Fixed a crash in PlacementMeshUpdateJob that occurred on machines with more than 16 cores
  • Fixed a start-up crash for CPUs that do not support AVX instructions

Audio Improvements

  • Potential fix for dialogue sounding metallicy and blown out for some users

Functionality Improvements

  • Epic SDK updated to latest version and now supports platform features like Achievements and Cloud Saves
  • GOG SDK integrated for launch on GOG.com

Performance Improvements

  • Improved VRAM budgeting which should help prevent VRAM-related instability and improve general performance and reduce micro-stutters
  • Improved Clouds performance on high and ultra settings
  • Improved swap-chain buffering to allow for smoother frame-pacing

Graphical Improvements

  • Fixed clouds looking pixelated in certain windowed resolutions
  • Added FidelityFX Contrast Adaptive Sharpening functionality to Graphics Settings

Horizon Zero Dawn PC is available now via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG.com. Being a former PS4 exclusive, the title is also available on Sony’s platform globally.

