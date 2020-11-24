Horizon Zero Dawn PC patch 1.08 has been released, which packs several graphical and performance improvements alongside crash fixes.

In addition to offering performance and graphical improvements, the new update also includes an audio improvement that should offer a fix for dialogues sounding blown out and metallic for some users. As for the aforementioned crash fixes, the 1.08 patch addresses various crashes that occurred when using mono audio and 5.1 audio devices. Crashes that could occur during Shader optimization should also have been fixed after applying the update.

First Horizon Zero Dawn PC Patch Addressing Optimization and Stability Issues Inbound; New AMD Optimized Driver Arriving as Well

General performance and frame-pacing of the game has been improved by improving VRAM budgeting and swap-chain buffering.

As mentioned above, the new update also adds AMD’s FidelityFX Contrast Adaptive Sharpening functionality to the game’s graphic settings to increase visual quality.

Down below you’ll find the official release notes for the 1.08 update:

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Patch 1.08 Release Notes Crash Fixes Fixed an audio crash when using mono audio devices

Fixed a crash that could happen in certain circumstances on 5.1 audio devices

Fixed a crash in NetPresenceManager

Fixed multiple crashes that could occur during Shader optimization

Fixed a crash in PlacementMeshUpdateJob that occurred on machines with more than 16 cores

Fixed a start-up crash for CPUs that do not support AVX instructions Audio Improvements Potential fix for dialogue sounding metallicy and blown out for some users Functionality Improvements Epic SDK updated to latest version and now supports platform features like Achievements and Cloud Saves

GOG SDK integrated for launch on GOG.com Performance Improvements Improved VRAM budgeting which should help prevent VRAM-related instability and improve general performance and reduce micro-stutters

Improved Clouds performance on high and ultra settings

Improved swap-chain buffering to allow for smoother frame-pacing Graphical Improvements Fixed clouds looking pixelated in certain windowed resolutions

Added FidelityFX Contrast Adaptive Sharpening functionality to Graphics Settings

Horizon Zero Dawn PC is available now via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG.com. Being a former PS4 exclusive, the title is also available on Sony’s platform globally.