Horizon Zero Dawn PC Sold 716K Units in Its First Month, Almost as Much as The Witcher 3

The latest SuperData digital game sales report is out and it paints a pretty picture for Horizon Zero Dawn PC, as the game sold 716K units in its first month. That is almost as much as The Witcher III: Wild Hunt did digitally back when it launched, and much more than other big games like Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Death Stranding (which stopped at 477K units sold).

Needless to say, it looks like Horizon Zero Dawn PC is already a commercial success for Sony, despite a few performance issues that were noted by Keith (and are slowly being fixed via patches) in his analysis of the PC port. This is perhaps why, in late August, Sony reiterated its goal to bring more PlayStation exclusives to PC in order to grow profitability; at that point, they had already noticed the highly successful launch of the game.

