Horizon Zero Dawn PC Patch 1.10 Introduces Performance Improvements for AMD GPUs, Graphics Improvements and More

A new Horizon Zero Dawn patch is now live for the PC version of the game, bringing performance and graphics improvements and more.

Patch 1.10 introduces fixes for some crashing issues and performance improvements for AMD GPUs, fixing an issue that cost over 250MB of VRAM.

Crash Fixes Crash fix for when players continuously pressed the windows key

Crash fix for when you press the LMB on the ESC button in the Benchmark Results Performance Improvements Issue fixed on AMD GPUs which cost upwards of 250MB of VRAM

The new Horizon Zero Dawn patch also brings graphics improvements and a change for graphics settings, which will be stored in a text file from now on to make tweaking easier.

Graphical Improvements Fix for negative values in cubemap relighting shader (fixes for example the red graphical glitches in the Hades fight if you let the timer run out)

Fix for the graphics settings preset name not updating when you pressed Auto-Detect

Fix for the menu (and loading screen) being displayed at incorrect scale when changing AF in borderless mode

Fix for the resolution sometimes being too low in windowed mode

Fix for the errands quest list overlapping with tutorial quest list Other Changes Graphics settings are now stored in a text file instead of a binary file to facilitate easier tweaking

Horizon Zero Dawn is now available on PC and PlayStation 4 worldwide. The game is among the best open-world games released in the past few years, as highlighted by Chris in his review.