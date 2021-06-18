Final Fantasy VII Remake PC, Alan Wake Remastered Spotted on EGS Backend

The ever-vigilant Wario64 just found references to the highly anticipated Final Fantasy VII Remake PC version in the Epic Games Store backend.

Final Fantasy VII Remake was supposed to be a PlayStation exclusive for one year, but that time has passed three months ago now. With the recent release of the Intergrade DLC and PS5 version, it seems like the exclusivity window negotiated by Square Enix with Sony has been extended by another six months, which would put its end somewhere around December 2021. Still, there's no doubt PC (and possibly Xbox One and Xbox Series S|X, too) will eventually get the game once that's over.

FFVII Remake Intergrade PS5 Weighs in at More Than 80GB With INTERmission DLC Clocking in at Nearly 9GB

Francesco rated Intergrade a 9.6/10 in his review:

While it is the same game at heart, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade brings the first part of the remake to new heights with a 60 FPS gameplay option, some quality of life enhancements, much improved visuals, and a very fun new story episode starring Yuffie. The new tweaks and additions do not alter how the game feels and play, but there is no denying that they do make Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade the best way to enjoy one of the best role-playing games put out by Square Enix in the past few years.

Interestingly, the Epic Games Store backend also 'leaked' Alan Wake Remastered. Remedy Entertainment got the full publishing rights back a while ago, and the Finnish studio is rumored to be making a new Alan Wake game that would be published by Epic itself as part of the previously announced deal. After all, the very last Control DLC titled AWE practically teased this. Meanwhile, remastering the previous title would certainly be a good way to drum up the hype.

Which of these games would you be more excited about? Let us know in the comments!