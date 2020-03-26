Epic Games Publishing Unveils Next Games from Remedy, genDESIGN, Playdead

Epic Games Publishing is a newly announced effort from Epic Games announced today. The first game developers to have signed for it are Remedy (Max Payne, Alan Wake, Quantum Break, Control), genDESIGN (The Last Guardian) and Playdead (Limbo, Inside), with additional development partners and gamers to be unveiled in the coming months.

The Epic Games approach to publishing fundamentally changes the developer/publisher model, and aims to have the most developer-friendly terms in the industry, so that creators can focus on making great games. Full creative freedom and ownership. Developers retain 100% of all intellectual property and full creative control of their work.

Developers retain 100% of all intellectual property and full creative control of their work. Fully-funded projects. Epic Games Publishing will cover up to 100% of development costs, from developer salaries to go-to-market expenses such as QA, localization, marketing, and all publishing costs.

Epic Games Publishing will cover up to 100% of development costs, from developer salaries to go-to-market expenses such as QA, localization, marketing, and all publishing costs. 50/50 profit sharing. Developers earn a fair share for their work -- once costs are recouped, developers earn at least 50% of all profits. “We’re building the publishing model we always wanted for ourselves when we worked with publishers,” said Tim Sweeney, Founder and CEO of Epic Games. "gen DESIGN, Remedy, and Playdead are among the most innovative and talented studios in the industry, with strong visions for their next games,” said Hector Sanchez, Head of Epic Games Publishing. “They will have full creative control, while Epic will provide a solid foundation of project funding and services.”

We do know a little more about Remedy's deal since they put out a press release earlier today. Remedy actually signed with Epic Games Publishing for two games, an AAA multi-platform game already in pre-production and previously referred to as the “unannounced third project” and a new smaller-scale project set in the same franchise. Both games will be developed on Remedy's own Northlight engine (the same used in Control) and are expected to launch on PC and next-generation console platforms in the next few years.

