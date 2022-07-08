Menu
PS Plus Extra Leak Tags Final Fantasy VII Intergrade and Assassin’s Creed Titles for July

Nathan Birch
Jul 8, 2022
Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

Now that Sony has updated to a new tiered version of PlayStation Plus, we presumably will have more than one game dump per month. We’ve already learned which games PS Plus Essential subscribers can enjoy this month, but what about Extra and Premium tier subscribers? As a reminder, PS Plus Extra includes a library of PS4 and PS5 titles similar to the now-defunct PS Now, and PS Plus Premium also includes a library of classics ranging from the PS1 to PS3 era. It’s expected Sony will make a tradition of revealing new PS Plus Extra and Premium titles around the middle of the month.

Well, we may know some of what might be coming to PS Plus Extra thanks to ResetEra user BlackBate. They don’t have the history of some other PS Plus leakers like Dealabs poster Billbil-Kun, but they have shared some accurate insider info in the past. According to our leaker, the headline addition to PS Plus Extra will be Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, along with various Assassin’s Creed titles and the new-release kitty cat adventure game, Stray. Our leaker specifies these are only some of the games on the way (some Premium-tier classics are also likely coming), but here’s the partial list…

  • Stray
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
  • Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag
  • Assassin's Creed Unity
  • Assassin's Creed: Freedom Cry
  • Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection
  • Saints Row IV: Re-Elected

Of course, take this with a grain of salt for now. Our leaker claims these games will be added on July 19, so I guess we’ll learn if this is the real deal sometime before then.

As mentioned, Sony now offers three tiers of PS Plus – Essential for $10 a month, Extra for $15 a month, and Premium for $18 a month. You can explore the games available via each tier and sign up here.

What do you think? If this lineup is legit, see anything you’d be interested in tackling?

