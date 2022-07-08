Menu
Company

Final Fantasy VII Remake Trilogy Won’t Suffer Any Location Cuts

Alessio Palumbo
Jul 8, 2022
Final Fantasy VII Remake Trilogy

Square Enix developers did a round of interviews with Japanese media (such as Famitsu) on the Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy, which Twitter user Xenosaga promptly translated. There are lots of interesting tidbits, such as the confirmation that there won't be any location cuts, although the order of places might change from the original.

Related StoryNathan Birch
Steam Summer Sale 2022 on Now, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Dying Light 2, and More Slashed

We also learned that at some point the Square Enix developers were considering Final Fantasy VII Remake as a duology, though this eventuality was ultimately discarded.

As some fans might have already guessed, even the third game in the Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy will have its subtitle starting with R.

Square Enix even considered potentially remastering other games in the Final Fantasy VII series such as 2006's Dirge of Cerberus or 2004's Before Crisis, but there are no current plans to go ahead with either project.

Related StoryUle Lopez
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Announced; Coming to PS5 on Winter 2023

The game that is getting a remaster is Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, though Tetsuya Nomura confirmed there won't be any story changes based on Final Fantasy VII Remake.

As a reminder, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion will be released this Winter on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch.

Meanwhile, the next chapter in the trilogy, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, is tentatively targeting a late 2023 launch on PlayStation 5. To that end, Nomura explained that the wider environments of the second part of the trilogy pretty much required the game to be next-generation exclusive.

Next year will be a big one for Final Fantasy fans between Rebirth and Final Fantasy XVI, scheduled for next Summer. Stay tuned for more news, rumors, and leaks on both projects.

Products mentioned in this post

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion
USD 50
Final Fantasy VII Remake
USD 33
Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
USD 47

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
02:15
Gigabyte Fires Back! Achieves DDR5-10022 Memory Overclock Record With Z690 Tachyon Motherboard
02:39
MSI To Enable AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D BCLK Overclocking With Upcoming AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS
03:46
NVIDIA Next-Gen GeForce RTX 40 Series Rumored To Stick With PCIe Gen 4.0 Protocol
02:22
EVGA Shows Off An Interesting Setup Using Two GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN Graphics Cards
Filter videos by
Order