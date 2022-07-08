Final Fantasy VII Remake Trilogy Won’t Suffer Any Location Cuts

Square Enix developers did a round of interviews with Japanese media (such as Famitsu) on the Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy, which Twitter user Xenosaga promptly translated. There are lots of interesting tidbits, such as the confirmation that there won't be any location cuts, although the order of places might change from the original.

We also learned that at some point the Square Enix developers were considering Final Fantasy VII Remake as a duology, though this eventuality was ultimately discarded.

As some fans might have already guessed, even the third game in the Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy will have its subtitle starting with R.

Square Enix even considered potentially remastering other games in the Final Fantasy VII series such as 2006's Dirge of Cerberus or 2004's Before Crisis, but there are no current plans to go ahead with either project.

The game that is getting a remaster is Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, though Tetsuya Nomura confirmed there won't be any story changes based on Final Fantasy VII Remake.

As a reminder, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion will be released this Winter on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch.

Meanwhile, the next chapter in the trilogy, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, is tentatively targeting a late 2023 launch on PlayStation 5. To that end, Nomura explained that the wider environments of the second part of the trilogy pretty much required the game to be next-generation exclusive.

Next year will be a big one for Final Fantasy fans between Rebirth and Final Fantasy XVI, scheduled for next Summer. Stay tuned for more news, rumors, and leaks on both projects.