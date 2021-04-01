Alan Wake 2 is currently in the works at Remedy Games, VentureBeat’s Jeff Grubb claims to have heard.

In his latest Game Show Mess on Twitch yesterday, the well-known game journalist said that the sequel to 2010’s Alan Wake will be the first Remedy game that’s being published by Epic Games Publishing. Unfortunately, no further details were shared and this information hasn’t been officially confirmed in any way at this point.

Remedy Offers 1m Shares to Institutional Investors – Expansion Planned?

Back in March of last year, Remedy Entertainment and Epic Games announced to have signed a deal to publish Remedy’s “next-two unannounced” titles. Both games will be multi-platform titles across consoles and PC, and Remedy’s first project is said to be its “most ambitious one” to date.

“The first project is Remedy’s most ambitious one yet, an AAA multi-platform game already in pre-production”, Remedy wrote last year. “The second is a new, smaller-scale project set in the same franchise. Both games are being developed on Remedy’s proprietary, state-of-the-art Northlight game engine, and tools.”

“Both games will be launched on next-generation console platforms and PC in the next few years.”

As said, Alan Wake 2 hasn’t been officially confirmed just yet so take Grubb’s claim with a pinch of salt for now. Interestingly, Alan Wake sort of made an appearance in the recent Control AWE expansion recently, practically teasing Alan Wake 2.

Alan Wake was released for Xbox 360 back in May of 2010. The game was also released for PC in 2012. Ever since the game’s release, fans have been asking for a sequel to Remedy’s action-adventure.