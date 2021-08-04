Download Official Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Wallpapers From Here

With Google having officially announced the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, you can rest assure that these newer models will arrive with fresh wallpapers to give the handsets an aesthetics uplift. Well, if you are tired of rocking the same old wallpaper on your own device, you can download these official wallpapers and breath new life into your smartphone.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro wallpapers are in a compressed format, so if you wish, you can download these for your smartphone. There are 12 in total, with a 3120 x 1440 resolution. Even if your current handset does not support this resolution, the wallpaper will still fill up the entire display, though not all details may be visible, and if that matters to you, then it might be a problem.

Google Pixel 6 Pro is Going to be an Expensive Device, Confirms Google

























One other thing to keep in mind is that Google made these wallpapers to accommodate the centered punch-hole camera of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, so these images are not expected to look attractive on every smartphone in the world right now.

If you want uncompressed wallpapers belonging to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, XDA Developers was kind enough to upload them, so you can click on the link below to get started.

In case you would like to read more about the upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, check out our coverage below.