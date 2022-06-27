Pixel 6a Has a Faster, More Reliable Under-Display Fingerprint Scanner Than the More Expensive Pixel 6 Pro

Google’s Pixel 6a has yet to go on sale, and already a video review of the upcoming mid-ranger has been published online. Going over the review, we found that the affordable model has an under-screen fingerprint reader, just like the Pixel 6 Pro, but it is faster and more reliable than Google’s current-generation flagship.

Google Already Admitted That the Pixel 6a Features a Different in-Screen Fingerprint Scanner Than the Pixel 6 Pro

The Pixel 6a reviewed by Fazli Halim in the video below is running unofficial software, according to 9to5Google. Despite this, if you keep scrubbing the YouTube clip, you will come to the fingerprint speed comparison, where the Pixel 6a goes against the more expensive Pixel 6 Pro. Google already mentioned that its latest mid-ranger has a different under-screen fingerprint scanner.

Pixel 6a Gets Unboxed Way Before Official Release

However, the company did not mention that the fingerprint scanner outpaces the authentication unit on the Pixel 6 Pro, which is impressive, though flagship owners will likely be livid that Google undercut its more premium offering this early. The $449 Pixel 6a also features the same Tensor chip as the Pixel 6 Pro, so expect similar performance when running real-world or synthetic tests on it.

Sadly, Google had to make some cuts to bring the Pixel 6a’s price down to what it is right now. Firstly, and we believe this is something important, the less expensive device has a 60Hz OLED display. Customers will also be limited to 6GB RAM, with 12GB RAM present on the Pixel 6 Pro. The affordable model also has a dual-camera setup at the back but does ship with a downgraded sensor compared to the Pixel 6 Pro, so expect a sound difference in image and video quality between the two devices.

Having a faster fingerprint reader on a more affordable handset like the Pixel 6a might aid in Google’s favor, as customers will have at least one bragging right against the Pixel 6 Pro. Then again, if you make a simple paper comparison, there are other upgrades you will miss out in the mid-ranger, which we will hopefully see next year in the Pixel 7a. If you want to see Fazli Halim’s entire video review, check it out below, or visit his channel on YouTube.

News Source: Fazli Halim