Pixel 6a Leaks out Just Minutes Before Google I/O 2022, Showing Similar Design to Pixel 6

With only a few minutes remaining for the Google I/O 2022 keynote to officially start, we get a first look at an authentic render of the Pixel 6a, a device that will serve as the successor to the Pixel 5a. There are similarities between this model and the Pixel 6, so let us check out those details.

Pixel 6a Rumored to Ship With Same Custom Tensor Chip as Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Along With Other Notable Upgrades Compared to Pixel 5a

At the 11th-hour, reliable leakster Evan Blass gave his audience a first look at the Pixel 6a, which is going to be the new entrant to Google’s mid-range family. Given that the technology giant aims to price the new smartphone competitively, it is highly likely that the Pixel 5a will be discontinued shortly after the Pixel 6a is officially announced. This is not the first time we got a first look at the affordable handset.

Earlier, leaked renders revealed that the Pixel 6a would sport a similar design to the Pixel 6, bearing the same visor covering the dual-rear camera configuration, along with a punch-hole camera cutout at the front. Also, a leaked benchmark comparison showed that the mid-ranger touts the same hardware as the more expensive Pixel 6, but to cut costs, Google will probably reduce the RAM count to 6GB instead of 8GB, but that does not mean the other specifications will be less impressive for the price.

According to a previous specifications rumor, the Pixel 6a will have a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display, though a high refresh rate panel was not mentioned. A 4800mAh cell is expected to be found underneath the hood, along with 128GB of non-expandable internal storage. Do not expect this model to tout the same camera hardware as the premium Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, though the Tensor chip should aid in improving the image and video quality.

The expected price of the Pixel 6a should be around the same range as the Pixel 5a, but with only a few minutes for Google I/O 2022 to start, we should find out soon enough.

News Source: Evan Blass