Google’s Upcoming Pixel 6a Will Not Inherit a Flagship Camera Feature From The Pixel 6 Series

Google's Pixel 6 series houses its own set of unique features all thanks to the custom Tensor chip. However, the company is also planning to announce a new budget Pixel 6a variant of the flagship soon which will offer more or less the same experience but at a lower price. Google might minus some features to keep the flagship gap in place. In terms of camera performance, it has been recently discovered that the Pixel 6a will not support "Motion Mode" photography.

Google Pixel 6a Camera to Ditch The Flagship Motion Mode From the Pixel 6 Series

An Android developer has discovered the evidence from the Pixel Tips app which suggests that the Pixel 6a will not get Google's Motion Mode feature (via XDA-Developers). The Tips app describes Motion Mode code to show up on “PIXEL_2021_EXPERIENCE” devices. This includes the Pixel 6a but excludes the codename "bluejay". The codename referenced "bluejay" has been mentioned several times over the past and its exclusion must suggest that the Pixel 6a will not get the Motion Mode camera feature.

Motion Mode was introduced with the launch of Google's latest Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. If you are unfamiliar, the feature lets you create highlights around a moving object. It is highly likely that Motion Mode will not be coming with Google's upcoming Pixel 6a. However, the final word rests with the company, so be sure to take the news with a pinch of salt.

Google's Pixel phones offer one of the best camera experiences in a smartphone. While video recording might not be as good as the iPhone, the Pixel 6 does excel in taking enhanced photos all thanks to the company's magic algorithms embedded deep in the software.

We will share more details on the feature as soon as further details are available. Do you think Google will officially exclude the Motion Mode feature from Pixel 6a? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.