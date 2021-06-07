You can now download iOS 15 beta and iPadOS 15 beta for both iPhone and iPad. Here are the different methods you can use to install it.

iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Beta is Now Ready to Download, Experience the Latest Features Today

The opening keynote of WWDC 2021 is done and dusted and we know everything about iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. You can learn more about it here:

More importantly, we are at the part when we get to try the new betas on our devices. There are several routes you can take in order to install the new betas and we will highlight them all below.

Note: All these methods requires you to have a fully functioning Apple Developer Program membership. You can sign up right here.

Remember, it is highly recommended that you install these betas on a device that do not serve as a daily driver purpose with you. Initial betas are super rough to use and you will run into all sorts of problems, especially when it comes to battery life. If you are fine with that, and still wish to go forward, then keep on reading.

Make sure right now that you have a device that is compatible with iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. Surprisingly, iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 works on devices that can run iOS 14 and iPadOS 14.

Download iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Over the Air

Plain and simple. Just download the iOS configuration file straight on to your iPhone or iPad and grab the update over the air. No cables or computers needed here at all.

Clean Install the New Betas

Clean installation is an option. And if you want to experience the rough beta in its best form then this is the route you should take.

Download the Betas for Free?

iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 beta will be available to download for free later on in July. If you wait a while, then the betas will become officially available for everyone to test out with a compatible device. In order to sign up for the public beta right now, head over to: beta.apple.com

