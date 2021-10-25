iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 Final Update Now Available for Download

iPhone and iPad users can now download iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 final firmware update right away. We have included IPSW files as well.

SharePlay Arrives for Millions of iPhones and iPad Users Around the World with iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1, Download it Now

Being in beta for several weeks, iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 are finally available for download. While there are many features and changes in this release, but the biggest one is SharePlay. It allows you to watch content with your friends and family members over FaceTime and it's the most fun you can have without actually having to go over to someone's house. An introvert's dream right there.

We will not go into feature details on our own, and instead let the entire changelog do the talking. Here is it, in all its glory:

SharePlay SharePlay is a new way to share synchronized experiences in FaceTime with content from the Apple TV app, Apple Music, Fitness+, and other supported App Store apps

Shared controls give everyone the ability to pause, play, rewind or fast forward

Smart volume automatically lowers the audio of a movie, TV show or song when your friends speak

Apple TV supports the option to watch the shared video on your big screen while you continue the FaceTime call on iPhone

Screen sharing lets everyone on a FaceTime call look at photos, browse the web, or help each other out Camera ProRes video capture using iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

Setting to turn off automatic camera switching when taking macro photos and videos on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max Apple Wallet COVID-19 vaccination card support allows you to add and present verifiable vaccination information from Apple Wallet Translate Mandarin Chinese (Taiwan) support in the Translate app and for system-wide translation Home New automation triggers based on the current reading of a HomeKit-enabled humidity, air quality, or light level sensor Shortcuts New pre-built actions let you overlay text on images or gifs, plus a new collection of games lets you pass the time with Siri This release also fixes the following issues: Photos app may incorrectly report storage is full when importing photos and videos

Weather app may not show current temperature for My Location, and may display colors of animated backgrounds incorrectly

Audio playing from an app may pause when locking the screen

Wallet may unexpectedly quit when using VoiceOver with multiple passes

Available Wi-Fi networks may not be detected

Battery algorithms updated on iPhone 12 models to better estimate battery capacity over time For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

You can download the update over the air and it is recommended that you do this before hitting the bed so it does not get in the way of your work.

Start off by putting your phone on charge with at least 50% or more battery life remaining. Also make sure you are connected to a Wi-Fi network. Once that is done, follow the steps below:

Launch the Settings app.

Go to Settings > General.

Wait for this page to refresh and the iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 update will show right up.

Now simply tap on Download and Install.

The update will take some time to download, especially if you are planning to install this right after it has been released. But once it is done, it is only a matter of few minutes until you can start using your iPhone or iPad normally again.

Installing the update fresh is also an option, obviously. All you have to do is grab the iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 firmware files from the link below and follow the clean installation tutorial at this foot of this article for completely step-by-step instructions.