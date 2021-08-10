iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Beta 5 Now Available for iPhone and iPad

You can now download iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 beta 5 for compatible iPhone and iPad devices over the air right away.

Download iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Beta 5 with More Bug Fixes and Performance Enhancements

We are surprisingly close to Apple announcing a barrage of new iPhones but right now our focus is on the software that will be released alongside it - iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. Currently, the software is well into its beta lifecycle and Apple has just seeded the fifth beta of the software if you are a developer.

Download iOS 15 Beta 5 Without Developer Account Right Now

In order to download the latest update over, first and foremost, you must have the previous beta installed onto your device. If you do, then the update will show right up in Settings > General > Software Update. Tap on Download and Install in order to go ahead with the process. Just make sure you have 50% or more battery life and connected to a decent Wi-Fi network if you want everything to speed through real nice.

As ever, the changelog of this update is super generic and only says that it brings bug fixes and performance enhancements to the table. While that is super true in any beta, but we are certain that Apple might have slipped in some visual changes and tweaks around the OS. If there is something noteworthy, we will highlight it here.

