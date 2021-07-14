Download: iOS 15, iPadOS 15 Beta 3 Now Available

Just in time - you can now go ahead and download iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 beta 3 for your compatible iPhone and iPad device.

Beta 3 of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Arrives with Tons of Bug Fixes and Performance Fixes, Download it Now

As usual, the changelog suggests that this update improves performances and fixes bugs. And, it is available as an over the air download for everyone with beta 2 installed onto their device.

Apple Supplier Reveals Non-Invasive Blood Glucose Monitor for Future Apple Watch Models

The steps for downloading iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 beta 3 over the air are as follows:

Make sure you have 50% or more battery life remaining on your iPhone and iPad

Connect to Wi-Fi

Launch Settings and then navigate to General > Software Update

When the beta 3 update shows up here, tap on Download and Install

If you wish to download and install the latest betas on your iPhone and iPad, make sure you have a compatible device, then you go ahead and follow the tutorials posted here:

If you are testing out the beta software on your iPhone and iPad then it is highly recommended that you go ahead and install the third beta right away. We have been hearing strange stories on how the previous betas have completely trashed battery and battery health on numerous iPhones, and performance issues are aplenty. Hopefully, this update should remedy most of the problems to some extent. But do not except everything to feel like the full and final build.

If you have the public beta installed onto your iPhone and iPad, then new update should arrive for your momentarily. History has taught us that Apple seeds betas to developers first and public testers second. So, sit back, relax and the update should arrive for you either later today, or maybe tomorrow.

If you wish to take the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 public beta for a spin, then make sure you follow our tutorial posted below: