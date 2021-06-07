iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Will Work on Every Single iPhone and iPad that Can Run iOS 14 and iPadOS 14
These are the official iPhone and iPad devices that are compatible with the newly announced iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 update from Apple.
The previous leaks and rumors turned out to be untrue. Apple is bringing iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 to every single device that can run iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. As weird it may sound, but when it comes to software support, Apple has absolutely outdone itself today, setting a new bar for everyone to follow. But, will everyone follow?
The compete set of iPhone and iPad devices that are compatible with iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 are as follows:
- iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS
- iPhone 11, iPhone XR
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8, iPhone 7
- iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7 Plus
- 2020 iPhone SE 2
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPhone SE (1st-generation)
- iPod touch seventh-generation
- iPad Air 4
- 10.2-inch iPad 8
- 11-in. iPad Pro (1st and 2nd generations), 12.9-in. iPad Pro (3rd and 4th generations)
- 10.5-inch iPad Pro (1st generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation)
- iPad (5th generation), iPad (6th generation)
- iPad mini (5th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation)
- 10.2-inch iPad (7th generation)
- 9.7-inch iPad Pro (1st generation)
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro (1st generation)
If your device is in the list above, then you are good to go in testing out the beta that will be available to developers and testers. Eventually, you will be upgraded to the final version later this year as well.
Just to give you a glimpse of how this compatibility related new is: the iPhone 6s was released back in 2015. In terms of tech age, that is absolutely ancient. Apple managing to bring new features to that phone alone is reason alone to stick with Apple's ecosystem and software promise.
