These are the official iPhone and iPad devices that are compatible with the newly announced iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 update from Apple.

The previous leaks and rumors turned out to be untrue. Apple is bringing iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 to every single device that can run iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. As weird it may sound, but when it comes to software support, Apple has absolutely outdone itself today, setting a new bar for everyone to follow. But, will everyone follow?

The compete set of iPhone and iPad devices that are compatible with iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 are as follows:

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS

iPhone 11, iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8, iPhone 7

iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7 Plus

2020 iPhone SE 2

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st-generation)

iPod touch seventh-generation

iPad Air 4

10.2-inch iPad 8

11-in. iPad Pro (1st and 2nd generations), 12.9-in. iPad Pro (3rd and 4th generations)

10.5-inch iPad Pro (1st generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation)

iPad (5th generation), iPad (6th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation)

10.2-inch iPad (7th generation)

9.7-inch iPad Pro (1st generation)

12.9-inch iPad Pro (1st generation)

If your device is in the list above, then you are good to go in testing out the beta that will be available to developers and testers. Eventually, you will be upgraded to the final version later this year as well.

Just to give you a glimpse of how this compatibility related new is: the iPhone 6s was released back in 2015. In terms of tech age, that is absolutely ancient. Apple managing to bring new features to that phone alone is reason alone to stick with Apple's ecosystem and software promise.