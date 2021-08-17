Download Now: Apple Releases iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Beta 6

You can download and install iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 beta 6 today for your iPhone and iPad. The update is available for developers only.

iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Beta 6 Arrives with Even More Bug Fixes and Improvements, Download the Update Today if You're a Developer

We are surprisingly close to the full and final release of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. Today, the Cupertino company has seeded beta 6 of the software to those who are testing out Apple's upcoming software for mobile devices. And without any surprises, it is packed with more bug fixes and performance related improvements which should be a joy for those who are using the update on their primary devices.

In order to download and install the updates onto your iPhone and iPad right now, you must have the previous beta installed on your devices. If not, then move towards the end of this post on how to download the update from scratch. If you are already hooked up, then follow these steps to grab iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 beta 6 over the air:

Connect to Wi-Fi

Make sure you have 50% or more battery life remaining

Launch Settings, navigate to General > Software Update

Let the page refresh properly and then tap on Download and Install

The update may take a while to download and install. Once done, you can start using your phone and tablet normally.

Download tvOS 15 Beta 6 for Apple TV

Alongside the above mentioned update, Apple is also pushing out tvOS 15 beta 6 to registered developers. As ever, you can download the update over the air.

Turn on your Apple TV

Go to Settings > System

Open Software Update and install the available update

For full tutorials on how to download and install iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 from scratch, then make sure you check out the following: