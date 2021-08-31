Download: Beta 8 of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Released
You can now go ahead and download beta 8 of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 for iPhone and iPad over the air if you are a developer.
We are spectacularly close to the launch of the iPhone 13, and it will be accompanied with new software right after. Today, the beta version of that software was seeded to developers and you go right ahead and install it if you have a previous version installed.
If you do, then head over to Settings > General > Software Update on your iPhone and iPad, and then tap on Download and Install. It may take a while to download and install so be patient.
For full tutorials on how to download and install iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 from scratch, then make sure you check out the following:
Download watchOS 8 Beta 8
Apple has seeded beta 8 of watchOS 8 alongside iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 beta 8. Simply place your Apple Watch on its charger, then go to Watch > General > Software Update on your iPhone to download the update.
Download tvOS 15 Beta 8
Last but not the least, you can grab tvOS 15 beta 8 over the air, too. Launch Settings on your Apple TV, then head over to System then Software Update.
