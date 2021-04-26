Download iOS 14.5 / iPadOS 14.5 Now, Complete Changelog Inside

You can go ahead and download the full and final version of iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 onto your iPhone, iPad and iPod touch. You will also find the complete changelog here.

iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 Arrives with Brand New and Tons of Changes, Including the Ability to Bypass Face ID if you are Wearing a Mask

With so many betas being seeded to developers and public beta testers, it was only a matter of time the final version of iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 would arrive for the public. It is now here and you can take it for a spin immediately as long as you have a supported device.

iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 Fixes Annoying AirPods Auto Switching Issue

What is New in iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5?

There are a ton of changes in iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5. We will go as far as saying that this feels like a major update which Apple releases with new iPhones. You do not have to take our word for it, but at least let the changelog for the update speak for itself:

Unlock iPhone with Apple Watch

Ability to unlock your iPhone X and later with Apple Watch Series 3 and later when you attempt to use Face ID while wearing a face mask

AirTag and Find My

Support for AirTag to keep track of and find your important items like your keys, wallet, backpack and more, privately and securely in the Find My app

Precision Finding uses visual, audible, and haptic feedback to guide you directly to your nearby AirTag using Ultra Wideband provided by the U1 chip on iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 models

AirTag can be located by playing a sound via the built-in speaker

The Find My network with hundreds of millions of devices can help you find your AirTag, even when it isn't nearby

Lost Mode notifies you when your AirTag is found, and you can enter a phone number where you can be contacted

Emoji

Support for separate skin tones for each individual in all variations of the couple kissing emoji and couple with heart emoji

New face emojis, heart emojis, woman with a beard emoji

Siri

Siri now includes more diverse voice options

Incoming calls can be announced with Siri, including who is calling, when you're wearing your AirPods or compatible Beats headphones, and you can answer hands-free

Group FaceTime calls are supported by asking Siri to FaceTime a list of contacts or a group name from Messages

Emergency contacts can be called by asking Siri

Privacy

App Tracking Transparency lets you control which apps are allowed to track your activity across other companies' apps and websites for ads or sharing with data brokers

Apple Music

Share your favorite lyrics using Messages, Facebook, and Instagram Stories, and subscribers can play the snippet in Messages without leaving the conversation

City charts showcase what's popular in over 100 cities from all over the world

Podcasts

Podcasts Show Pages are redesigned to make it easier to start listening

Option to save and download episodes, automatically adding them to your Library for quick access

Download behavior and notification settings can be customized on a show-by-show basis

Top Charts and popular categories in Search help you discover new shows

5G improvements

Dual SIM support enables 5G connectivity on the line that's using cellular data on iPhone 12 models

Smart Data Mode improvements further optimize your experience on 5G networks for better battery life and data usage on iPhone 12 models

5G international roaming enabled on supported carriers on iPhone 12 models

News

Redesigned News+ tab enables Apple News+ subscribers to quickly find, download, and manage magazine and newspaper issues

All-new Search experience that helps you find relevant topics, channels, and stories

Maps

Accidents, hazards, or speed checks along your route can be reported by telling Siri on your iPhone or on CarPlay

Estimated time of arrival (ETA) can be shared when cycling or walking, in addition to driving, by asking Siri or tapping on the route card at the bottom of the screen, then tapping Share ETA

Reminders

Ability to sort reminders by Title, Priority, Due Date, or Creation date

Option to print your reminder lists

Translate

Translation playback speed can be adjusted by long pressing the play button

Gaming

Xbox Series X|S Wireless Controller or Sony PS5 DualSense™ Wireless Controller support

Fitness+

Ability to stream audio and video content from Apple Fitness+ workouts to AirPlay 2-enabled TVs and devices

CarPlay

ETA in Apple Maps can be easily shared while driving with new Siri or keyboard controls in CarPlay

This release also fixes the following issues:

Messages at the bottom of the thread may be hidden by the keyboard under certain circumstances

Deleted messages may still appear in Spotlight search

Messages may persistently fail to send texts in some threads

Mail would not load new emails for some users until restarting the device

Call blocking and identification section may not appear in Phone settings

iCloud Tabs may not appear in Safari

iCloud Keychain could be prevented from turning off

Reminders created via Siri may be unintentionally set for early morning hours

Battery health reporting system will recalibrate maximum battery capacity and peak performance capability on iPhone 11 models to address inaccurate estimates of battery health reporting for some users (https://support.apple.com/HT212247)

Optimization to reduce the appearance of a dim glow that may appear at reduced brightness levels with black backgrounds on iPhone 12 models

AirPods audio routing to incorrect device for Automatic Switching

AirPods Automatic Switching notifications might be missing or duplicated

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

Download iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 Over the Air

The newly available update can be grabbed over the air. Follow the steps exactly as outlined below:

Connect to Wi-Fi by going to Settings > Wi-Fi

by going to Make sure you are also connected to a power outlet

Navigate to Settings > General > Software Update

Tap on Download and Install when the new update shows up

Clean Installation is Also an Option

You can, if you like, perform a clean installation of the newly released update. And yes, it will wipe your device clean which means you will lose your files and settings, therefore take a backup before going forward with it. Backup everything to iTunes, Finder or iCloud.

First and foremost, you will need to download the correct IPSW file for your device from one of the links below. You can check which device you have by going to Settings > General > About.

How to Use Battery Recalibration Process in iOS 14.5 and Increase Battery Health

Download iOS 14.5 / iPadOS 14.5 IPSW Files

Save the file to the desktop and the follow the tutorial below on how to perform a clean install, it is that easy:

Looking to downgrade back to iOS 14.4.2 instead? Check out the tutorial below:

Read more below: