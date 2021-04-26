Apple TV HD and 4K owners can now download the latest tvOS 14.5 update immediately over the air with support for next-gen console controllers and the latest Color Balance feature.

PlayStation 5 DualSense and Xbox Series X Controller Support Added to Apple TV with tvOS 14.5 Along with Much-Awaited Color Balance Tool

Apple TV has gained a brand new feature which many users are going to love - support for the PlayStation 5 DualSense and Xbox Series X controller. All you need to do is update your Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD to the latest tvOS 14.5 update.

Download: macOS Big Sur 11.3 Final Version Released

But not only that, you can calibrate the colors of your TV to exactly how it should be using the new Color Balance feature. All it takes is an iPhone and a few seconds of your time to make the magic happen.

In order to download the update, simply follow the steps as outlined below:

Power on your Apple TV

Launch the Settings app

app Scroll down and open System

Select Software Update

Download the latest update from here

tvOS 14.5 is a small update and will install instantly. But make sure that you do not toy around with your Apple TV during the entire time. Once it is installed, you will jump straight into the Home Screen. You Apple TV may restart during the process and the screen could go blank for a while.

You do have the option to clean install the update as long as you have an Apple TV HD since it has a USB-C port. If you have that Apple TV model then download the tvOS 14.5 IPSW from the link below and follow the clean installation tutorial here for details.

Read more below: