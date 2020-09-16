Want to know whether or not your iPhone or iPad is compatible with iOS 14 or iPadOS 14? You've come to the right place as we have the complete list.

Every Single iPhone and iPad that can Run iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 Supports iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, Check Compatibility Below in Our List

It is always exciting to greet new software updates, whether they are from Apple, Google, Microsoft or literally anyone else. Today, we have iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 to greet, and we are certain you are scrambling to install the update onto your devices. But, before you even thinking about going forward, you have to make sure that every single device you have with you is compatible to work with iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 in the first place. Chances are high that almost all of your devices are compatible, but it won't hurt just to make sure so have a look at the list below for final confirmation:

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

iPod touch (7th generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad mini 4

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Air 2

As you can see, the list is quite extensive and every single iPhone and iPad that can run iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 is in there. Chances are extremely low that your device didn't make it to the list, which means you can go right ahead and update to the latest and greatest release from Apple.

iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 are packed with great features. But it's iOS 14 where the party's at. You get a brand new App Library, App Clips, Car keys, cycling directions in Maps and so much more. This is just the tip of the iceberg and we are certain there are hundreds of features scattered across the entire system just waiting to be discovered.

But obviously, if you want to experience those new features, make sure you have a device that is compatible to work with iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. Go through the above list over and over again just to be sure you are in the green.

If you are all set and looking to download and install iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, then check out the links below: