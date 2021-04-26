Download: Final Version of watchOS 7.4 Released for Apple Watch

Full and final version of watchOS 7.4 is now available for compatible Apple Watch models. It is an over the air update, as usual.

watchOS 7.4 Update is Now Available for Download, Apple Watch Users can Now Bypass Face ID if they are Wearing a Mask

It should become obvious that the iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 updates are going to steal all the thunder from everything else. But make no mistake, watchOS 7.4 is equally important if you have an iPhone running iOS 14.5.

While watchOS 7.4 might not seem that exciting, but if you have an iPhone that with Face ID, then you already know how frustrating it is to enter your lengthy pin code just to get to the Home Screen while wearing a mask. With watchOS 7.4 that is no longer a problem. Using magic of Bluetooth proximity, your iPhone knows that it is you who are using the phone and will bypass the Face ID screen altogether. Just swipe up and you are in. If you are far from your phone then this feature will not work, keeping things nice and safe.

This update also enables the ECG sensor in Australia and Vietnam. If you own an Apple Watch Series 4 and above, excluding the SE model, you will be able to take ECG readings right on your wrist.

What is New in watchOS 7.4?

Have a quick look at the changelog and then we will jump into how you can download this update:

Ability to unlock your iPhone X and later with Apple Watch when you attempt to use Face ID while wearing a face mask

Option to classify Bluetooth device type in Settings for correct identification of headphones for audio notifications

Ability to stream audio and video content from Apple Fitness+ workouts to AirPlay 2-enabled TVs and devices

Support for the ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4 or later in Australia and Vietnam

Support for irregular heart rhythm notifications in Australia and Vietnam

How to Download the New Update?

Just like any other watchOS update, you can download this one over the air. Follow the steps below and you will be enjoying watchOS 7.4 in no time:

Note: We will recommend installing the update late at night before going to bed as it may take a while to install if you have an older model Apple Watch. Also, you need to update your iPhone to iOS 14.5 first in order to download the new Apple Watch update.

Connect your iPhone to Wi-Fi

Make sure you place your Apple Watch on its magnetic charger and have 50% or more battery life available

Launch the Watch app on your iPhone

app on your iPhone Navigate to General > Software Update

Tap on Download and Install

Once downloaded and installed, you can start using the new features and changes.

Keep in mind that you cannot downgrade back to an older version of watchOS no matter what you did. watchOS updates are permanent.

