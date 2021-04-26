Download: macOS Big Sur 11.3 Final Version Released

macOS Big Sur 11.3 for the Mac is now available for download to everyone with a compatible Mac. The update is free and available over the air.

Apple's Latest macOS Big Sur 11.3 Update Arrives with Plenty of New Changes Including Better Support for iOS Apps

Apple made the Mac exciting with the release of Big Sur and obviously the M1 chip. Things are only going to get better once we get our hands on the upcoming redesigned iMac, but for now, we have brand new software to play around with in macOS 11.3.

What is New in macOS Big Sur 11.3?

Before we talk about how to download the update, let us have a quick look at the changelog instead so we know exactly what we are dealing with here:

macOS Big Sur 11.3 11.3 — Restart Required macOS Big Sur 11.3 adds support for AirTag, includes iPhone and iPad app improvements for Macs with M1, introduces separate skin tone variations for emoji with couples, and adds more diverse voice options for Siri. AirTag and Find My Support for AirTag to keep track of and find your important items like your keys, wallet, backpack and more, privately and securely in the Find My app

The Find My network with hundreds of millions of devices can help you find your AirTag, even when it isn't nearby

Lost Mode notifies you when your AirTag is found, and you can enter a phone number where you can be contacted iPhone and iPad apps on Macs with M1 Option to change an iPhone and iPad app's window size

Support for displaying the highest resolution version of an iPhone or iPad app in full screen

Keyboard support for iPhone and iPad games designed to use device tilt

Keyboard, mouse and trackpad support for iPhone and iPad games that support game controllers Emoji Support for separate skin tones for each individual in all variations of the couple kissing emoji and couple with heart emoji

New face emojis, heart emojis, woman with a beard emoji Siri Siri now includes more diverse voice options Apple Music Autoplay keeps music playing by automatically playing a similar song, once you've reached the end of a song or playlist

City charts showcase what's popular in over 100 cities from all over the world Podcasts Podcasts Show Pages are redesigned to make it easier to start listening

Option to save and download episodes, automatically adding them to your Library for quick access

Download behavior and notification settings can be customized on a show-by-show basis

Top Charts and popular categories in Search help you discover new shows News Redesigned News+ feed enables Apple News+ subscribers to quickly find, download, and manage magazine and newspaper issues

All-new Search experience that helps you find relevant topics, channels, and stories Safari Start Page section order can now be customized

Additional WebExtensions API lets developers offer extensions that replace the new tab page

Web Speech API lets developers incorporate speech recognition into their web pages for real-time captioning, dictation, and voice navigation

WebM and Vorbis video and audio format support Reminders Ability to sort Today Smart list

Support for syncing the order of reminders in lists across your devices

Option to print your reminder lists Gaming Xbox Series X|S Wireless Controller or Sony PS5 DualSense™ Wireless Controller support Mac computers with the M1 chip Hibernation support About This Mac About this Mac displays Apple warranty status and AppleCare+ coverage in the Service tab when signed in with Apple ID

Support for purchasing and enrolling in AppleCare+ for eligible Mac computers from About This Mac This release also fixes the following issues: Reminders created via Siri may be unintentionally set for early morning hours

iCloud Keychain might not turn off

AirPods audio routing to incorrect device for Automatic Switching

AirPods Automatic Switching notifications might be missing or duplicated

External 4K monitors may not display in full resolution when connected over USB-C

Login window may not display properly after restarting Mac mini (M1, 2020)

The Dwell feature may not work in the Accessibility Keyboard Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices, and require an Apple ID. For more detailed information about this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT211896 For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222 As you can see, the update packs a lot of changes, including optimizations for iPhone and iPad apps on M1. You also get changes within the Music app with the new Autoplay feature. There is a ton of stuff in here and we will leave most of it for you to discover. Let us dive into the best part: download.

Download macOS Big Sur 11.3

You can grab the update over the air. Start off by saving everything you are working on as the update requires a restart. Once done, follow the steps below:

Launch System Preferences

Click on Software Update

Download and install the new update when it shows up

If you like, you may go ahead and clean install the update from scratch if you have an Intel Mac. For more details, check out the tutorial below:

You can grab the macOS Big Sur update from the Mac App Store as well:

