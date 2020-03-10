Download iOS 13.4 Beta 5 OTA for iPhone, iPad, iPod touch

You can now download iOS 13.4 beta 5 OTA for iPhone and iPod touch. iPadOS 13.4 beta 5 OTA is also available to download.

Developers Can Now Download iOS 13.4 Beta 5 and iPadOS 13.4 Beta 5 Over the Air for iPhone and iPad

Apple has just released iOS 13.4 beta 5 and iPadOS 13.4 beta 5 for iPhone and iPad, respectively. As you'd expect, the new update refines the features which were introduced with the first beta of iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4. This includes CarKey, new emoji and more.

In order to download iOS 13.4 beta 5 or iPadOS 13.4 beta 5 right now, all you need is a solid Wi-Fi connection and 50% or more battery life remaining. Once you have fulfilled those requirements, launch Settings, navigate to General > Software Update and then tap on Download and Install. iOS will first download the update onto your device, validate it with Apple, install it and then you will be done. The whole process should not take more than 30 minutes at best.

It is recommended that you go ahead and install the latest update right away if you want everything to function in a top-notch fashion. Beta updates tend to fix app compatibility issues and are usually big on battery life. So, if you have been facing issues that lie in the aforementioned domain, then this update is a huge must for you.

Public beta testers should be getting the latest update very soon. But, if you want to take the developer beta for a spin instead, which is updated quicker than the public beta, then you can sign up here. But do it at your own risk, you never know what sort of problems you will run into once you have installed an unstable beta onto your device. It is called beta for a reason.

If there is something noteworthy in this release, we will highlight it here. In the meantime, make sure your beta devices are updated to the latest release iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4.

We expect the full and final version of iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 to arrive some time later this year. Whenever it does drop, even if there is some sort of delay, we will inform our readers about it.

