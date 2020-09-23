Apple Stops Signing iOS 13.7, Downgrade from iOS 14 No Longer Possible

Apple released iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 last week and it brought a boatload of new additions to the table. The update is huge considering the number of features it brings to the table. Now, a week after the release, Apple has stopped signing iOS 13.7. What this means is that if iOS 14 did not entice you for some reason, you cannot downgrade to the previous iOS 13 build anymore.

You Can No Longer Downgrade from iOS 14 to iOS 13 As Apple Stops Signing iOS 13.7

iOS 13.7 was Apple's final version of iOS 13. Up until now, users had the option available to downgrade to the previous version. Now, Apple has pulled the plug to downgrade from iOS 14. Take note that the move will not hold any major importance for average users.

Apple’s Next iPad Pro Will Ship With mini-LED Screen, Says Notable Analyst

However, if you're someone who is experiencing a lot of bugs and issues in the software, or if you were looking to jailbreak your iPhone, that is where you are now restricted. iOS 13.7 jailbreak was previously teased and the build was most suitable for the tool. Nonetheless, if you upgraded to iOS 14, no you can not go back to the previous build because Apple stopped signing iOS 13.7.

If you have an older device, you can still jailbreak it using the checkra1n tool as it is based on a bootrom exploit. However, the functionality is only limited to the iPhone 6s as of now. This is not the only reason why users would downgrade from iOS 14 to iOS 13.7. Older iPhones tend to get slow after major releases and the best option in this regard is to downgrade to the previous stable version of iOS.

Apple, on the other hand, encourages users to stick with the latest as it brings the latest bug fixes and performance enhancements. Moreover, Apple also stopped signing iOS 13.7 or older formwares so it can prevent users from jai;breaking. Lastly, Apple wants users to use the latest features.

Other than jailbreak, iOS 14 is a major update that brings visual design changes to the Home screen with widgets. This is something that users should definitely check out. However, you can longer downgrade to iOS 13.7 from iOS 14.

That's all there is to it, folks. Share your views with us in the comments.