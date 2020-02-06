iOS 13.4 Beta 1 Adds Nine New Memoji Stickers to the Mix, Check Them Out

Apple released iOS 13.4 beta 1 to developers recently for testing purposes. The update brought a bevy of new additions to the table which includes the new CarKey feature. However, other additions include new Memoji stickers and we know a lot of you are looking forward to it.

Apple Adds Nine New Memoji Stickers in iOS 13.4 Beta 1

First spotted by Rene Ritchie, iOS 13.4 brings a handful of Memoji stickers to the table. In total, there are nine new stickers found in the first beta of iOS 13.4. You can see the new additions in the image added below. The new ones include a person sitting behind the MacBook, a character with their rolling, a surprised character, celebration, love, and more.

iOS 13.4 Beta Adds New ‘CarKey’ Feature Allowing Users to Unlock, Lock, and Start Compatible Vehicles

Take note that iOS 13.4 beta 1 isn't a major update and it will take weeks before the company decides to release it to the public. In the meantime, Apple will release subsequent beta builds with bug fixes, performance enhancements and more. Furthermore, it is possible that with the next beta builds, Apple will add new features to the mix.

iOS 13.4 beta 1 also adds support for a new CarKey feature which will allow users to lock, unlock and start their cars that support NFC. Apple is also working with manufacturers to bring the feature into existence. Other than new Memoji stickers and CarKey feature in the first iOS 13.4 beta, Apple also brought back the iCloud Drive folder sharing, so for those who were missing it has something to look forward to.

As mentioned earlier, you can see the new nine Memoji stickers in the image added above. The new stickers are unique and you can use them to represent your actions and reactions more clearly.

We will share more details on what iOS 13.4 beta 1 has in store for users as soon as developers are done tinkering with the new build. As for now, how do you like the new memojis? Are you looking forward to using them? Let us know in the comments.

