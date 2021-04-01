This Jailbreak Tweak Gives Your iPhone or iPad a macOS Big Sur Inspired Control Center

While iOS and macOS share the same essence, there are still a plethora of visual differences. Yes, the two belong to very different platforms - mobile and desktop. With the release of macOS Bug Sur, Apple added a plethora of customization additions in the Control Center. In addition, there are several design variations that users have come to love. If you are an iOS user and want to try the macOS Big Sur Control Center on your iPhone, there is a way. If you have a jailbroken iPhone, you can use the BigSurCenter jailbreak tweak to try the macOS Big Sur Control Center on your iPhone and iPad.

BigSurCenter Jailbreak Tweak Gives Your iPhone and iPad a Control Center Inspired By macOS

The Control Center on iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 is great but it is a little plain. It does not take into account innovative design cues as the options are pretty much stacked in order. WIth the BigSurCenter, users with a jailbroken iPhone can use macOS Big Sur's Control Center on their iPhone and iPad. Once you install the jailbreak tweak on your iPhone or iPad, you will find a dedicated preference pane in the Settings app. This is where you can configure the BigSurCenter jailbreak tweak according to your needs.

How to Downgrade iOS 14.4.2 / iPadOS 14.4.2 to iOS 14.4.1 / iPadOS 14.4.1

Here's what you can look forward to with the BigSurCenter jailbreak tweak on your iPhone:

Compatibility Compatible with iOS 13 and 14.

Fully compatible with both iPhones and iPads.

Compatible with custom control center module tweaks. Features Choose your favorite modules in the top right module.

Arrage slider modules.

Bottom presentation gestures for notched devices.

Ability to change the presentation speed to your liking. Customization Change the colors for the sliders, slider backgrounds, module backgrounds and selected modules.

Hide some elements.

Adjust the corner radius for the background or modules.

In the jailbreak tweak's settings, you can choose what you want to display in the BigSurCenter Control Center on your iPhone or iPad. FOr instance, you can hide the AirPlay button, set background corner radius, set the custom-colored slider, custom background, enabling or disabling Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and much more.

If you are interested, the BigSurCenter jailbreak tweak is only available for $1.99 from the Twickd Repository, The jailbreak tweak supports iOS and iPadOS 13 and iOS and iPadOS 14 devices. That's all there is to it, folks. Share your thoughts with us regarding the new jailbreak tweak for iPhone. S