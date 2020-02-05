Download iOS 13.4 / iPadOS 13.4 Beta for iPhone and iPad

It's here, you can now download iOS 13.4 / iPadOS 13.4 beta for both iPhone and iPad, respectively. You can download it without a developer account too.

iOS 13.4 Beta / iPadOS 13.4 Beta Arrives with Plenty of Under the Hood Changes for Better Stability and Performance

After floating iOS 13.3.1 / iPadOS 13.3.1 to the public just a short while back, Apple has stepped things up a notch and has released iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 beta for both iPhone and iPad. The update is packed with some great news features which we are going to highlight momentarily. But first, we would like to inform our readers that this update is meant for developer-only, for now. If you are a non-developer, you can still download iOS 13.4 / iPadOS 13.4 beta onto your iPhone or iPad. It is just a simple case of grabbing hold of the iOS configuration profile and installing it on your iPhone and iPad. But before you do that, please backup everything using iCloud, Finder or iTunes. Once you are done, download the iOS configuration profile from this link and install it straight onto your device. You will be required to restart your iPhone or iPad, after which you can grab the update by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Tap on Download and Install once the latest beta update shows up.

Remember, we highly recommend installing betas on devices which are spare. Installing iOS 13.4 beta or iPadOS 13.4 beta on your primary device can land you in some hot waters as pre-release software can be shoddy at best in a lot of areas, especially when it comes to compatibility with your favorite apps. So if you find out that Twitter or Netflix just refuse to launch, then it won't be surprising at all. You can even expect bad battery life from the latest betas, something which will be fixed as subsequent betas arrive before it hits the final channel. It's something you should expect from iOS 13.4 beta and iPadOS 13.4 beta, and we won't sugarcoat any of this or encourage you to take the software for a spin. You are doing this entirely on your own.

