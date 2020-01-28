Download iOS 13.3.1 / iPadOS 13.3.1 with Bug Fixes for iPhone, iPad

iOS 13.3.1 and iPadOS 13.3.1 has just been released by Apple and it packs some important bug fixes. Here's what has changed.

iOS 13.3.1 / iPadOS 13.3.1 Fixes the Communication Limit Exploit Along with Other Bugs for iPhone and iPad Users, Download Today

iOS 13.3 and iPadOS 13.3 was released just a while back by Apple. And in typical fashion, the new updates fixed a lot of bugs and introduced a few more. The new iOS 13.3.1 and iPadOS 13.3.1 update will fix those new bugs, including the Communications Limit one, and hopefully make your iPhone and iPad experience a far better one before Apple closes shop ahead of the holiday season.

Let's have a quick look at the complete iOS 13.3.1 and iPadOS 13.3.1 changelog, which isn't much, to be honest:

With that out of the way, you can download the latest update over the air by simply going to Settings > General > Software Update on your iPhone or iPad. Remember, you will need a WiFi network in order to download it all, along with 50% or more battery life. If you have automatic updates enabled on your phone or tablet, then the latest update will be installed onto your device overnight. Just like magic.

Clean installing the iOS 13.3.1 and iPadOS 13.3.1 update is also an option here. But it will wipe your device clean therefore take a backup of everything before proceeding. Just grab the IPSW file from the link below and follow the tutorial posted here: How to Clean Install iOS 13 Final on iPhone [Tutorial]

Download iOS 13.3.1 / iPadOS 13.3.1 IPSW File

iPhone 11 Pro max, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS

iPhone 11, iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8, iPhone 7

iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone SE

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPod touch seventh-generation

11-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro (third-generation)

10.5-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro (second-generation)

iPad 5, iPad 6

iPad mini 5, iPad Air 3

10.2-inch iPad 7

iPad mini 4, iPad Air 2

9.7-inch iPad Pro (first-generation)

12.9-inch iPad Pro (first-generation)

It is highly recommended that you go ahead and install this update right now if you want your iPhone and iPad experience to be absolutely bug free. Also, if you are a jailbreak user, then it's best to stay away from this release and stick with iOS 13.3 for the time being. It won't be long until the Checkra1n jailbreak is updated to support the latest firmware from Apple. And once it is, we will let our users know about it.

Until then, sit back, relax.

