Download iOS 13.7 Final for iPhone and iPad with COVID-19 Exposure Notifications Without App
Apple has released full and final version of iOS 13.7 and iPadOS 13.7 for iPhone and iPad users. Here’s what is new.
You Can Download iOS 13.7 and iPadOS 13.7 for Your iPhone and iPad Over the Air, IPSW Files Also Available for Clean Installation
The Cupertino giant dropped an interesting surprise last week in the form of iOS 13.7 and iPadOS 13.7 beta. And today, the full and final version of said software is with us, complete with COVID-19 exposure notifications without having to install any third-party app. Of course, this feature is heavily dependent on local authorities. If they chose not to enable it then it's of no use to you. But, along with that, you can expect this update to feature bug fixes and performance enhancements, which is always a welcome touch.
Here's the full changelog of the update:
With that out of the way, you can download and install iOS 13.7 and iPadOS 13.7 on your iPhone or iPad over the air. Simply charge beyond the 50% mark and connect to a Wi-Fi network, follow the steps outlined below:
- Launch the Settings app from your home screen
- Tap on General
- Now select Software Update
- As the iOS 13.7 or iPadOS 13.7 update shows up, tap on Download and Install
If you are all about clean installing the update, then grab the IPSW file from the link below and follow our clean installation guide posted here: Clean Install iOS 13 Final or iPadOS on iPhone, iPad Right Now [Tutorial]
Download iOS 13.7 and iPadOS 13.7 IPSW Files
- iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS
- iPhone 11, iPhone XR
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8, iPhone 7
- iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7 Plus
- 2020 iPhone SE 2
- iPhone SE
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPod touch seventh-generation
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro (fourth-generation)
- 11-inch iPad Pro (second-generation)
- 11-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro (third-generation)
- 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro (second-generation)
- iPad 5, iPad 6
- iPad mini 5, iPad Air 3
- 10.2-inch iPad 7
- iPad mini 4, iPad Air 2
- 9.7-inch iPad Pro (first-generation)
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro (first-generation)
It is important that you install this update immediately as it will squash a handful of bugs on your iPhone and iPad which you might have come across lately. But I highly doubt it will ever fix that one iPadOS bug in which the display orientation is all wrong and is fixed by swiping up on the home screen. It appears as though Apple has a blind eye towards this issue.
Fingers crossed anyway.
