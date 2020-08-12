Download: iOS 13.6.1 and iPadOS 13.6.1 Released for iPhone, iPad

Apple has just released iOS 13.6.1 and iPadOS 13.6.1 updates for iPhone and iPad, respectively. We have the direct IPSW links and changelog.

iOS 13.6.1 and iPadOS 13.6.1 Now Available with Important Fixes Including Fix for Green Tint Issue on iPhone

It's been four weeks since Apple released iOS 13.6 and iPadOS 13.6. It was a major-ish release, as it introduces CarKey. Today, Apple is taking things further with iOS 13.6.1 and iPadOS 13.6.1, which is of course, just a bug fix release. But more important, if you've noticed that your iPhone's display is a bit greener than usual, which shouldn't happen in the first place, this update fixes that issue as well.

In order to download the update right away, and you should, then simply connect to your Wi-Fi and follow the steps outlined below:

Launch the Settings app

app Navigate to General > Software Update

Now tap on Download and Install once the 13.6.1 update shows up on your iPhone and iPad

You can clean install the update if you want to. Simply backup your data to iTunes, iCloud or Finder first then grab the IPSW file for your device from below and follow the tutorial outlined here: Clean Install iOS 13 Final or iPadOS on iPhone, iPad Right Now [Tutorial]

Download iOS 13.6.1 and iPadOS 13.6.1 IPSW Files

