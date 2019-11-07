Download iOS 13.2.2 / iPadOS 13.2.2 with Fixes for iPhone and iPad
You can now download iOS 13.2.2 and iPadOS 13.2.2 for both iPhone and iPad with a bunch of new fixes. Here's the changelog.
The frequency at which the iPhone and iPad get updates these days is rather phenomenal. The same is true for the amount of bugs we come across on a daily basis. Today, you can download iOS 13.2.2 or iPadOS 13.2.2 which is packed with even more bug fixes and performance related enhancements, something which you definitely need right now.
Here's the changelog of the update straight off an iPhone 11 Pro Max:
And here's the changelog from a 2018 iPad Pro:
The biggest star of the show in this update is the fix for the background app refresh bug. This means that your iPhone or iPad won't notoriously close those Safari tabs and reload them, same goes for everything else too. Furthermore, if you noticed that your iPhone lose cellular service after a call, that issue has been resolved too in this update. Staying on the topic of cellular data, general issues related to it should be fixed in this release.
It would be an understatement to say that iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 are only 'sort of buggy.' I'm dead sure that even with the updates pushed today, as outlined in the changelog above, Apple still has a long way to go in order to deliver on an extremely stable OS for its iPhone and iPad lineup.
Download iOS 13.2.2 / iPadOS 13.2.2 Over the Air
If you are a huge fan of new updates, and you should be, then you can download iOS 13.2.2 along with iPadOS 13.2.2 over the air without breaking a sweat. Simply follow the instructions outlined below:
- Connect to WiFi
- Make sure you have 50% or more battery remaining else plug into a power source
- Navigate to Settings > General > Software Update
- Tap on Download and Install
Clean Install iOS 13.2.2 or iPadOS 13.2.2? Download the IPSW
If you are looking to clean install iOS 13.2.2 or iPadOS 13.2.2 on your iPhone or iPad, then you have that option available to you as well. Grab the IPSW file for your phone or tablet from the links below, save it to your desktop and then use Finder or iTunes to restore.
I wouldn't quite recommend performing a clean install at this point since this is a small update. But if you have years of iOS updates accumulated then I would suggest performing a backup of everything right away and go ahead with the clean install.
Download iOS 13.2.2 / iPadOS 13.2.2 IPSW File
- iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11
- iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS
- iPhone XR
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8, iPhone 7
- iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone SE
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPod touch 7th generation
- 11-inch iPad Pro (1st-generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd-generation)
- 10.5-inch iPad Pro (1st-generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd-generation)
- iPad 5, iPad 6
- iPad mini 5, iPad Air 3
- 10.2-inch iPad 7
- iPad mini 4, iPad Air 2
- 9.7-inch iPad Pro (1st-generation)
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro (1st-generation)
