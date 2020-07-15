Apple has released the final version of iOS 13.6 and iPadOS 13.6 for download. It includes support for CarKey and more. Download IPSW from here.

Download iOS 13.6 and iPadOS 13.6 Final Today for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch with CarKey and Other Changes

Before we jump into how you can actually update your device, let's have a quick look at the changelog of the update:

As you can tell straight away from the changelog, the biggest feature addition is aimed towards iPhone users with CarKey. But if you are an iPad or iPod touch user, you get a load of stuff to look after, such as bug fixes and performance enhancements, something which we dearly love in new software updates.

Download iOS 13.6 / iPadOS 13.6 Over the Air

In order to download iOS 13.6 or iPadOS 13.6, all you need is a stable Wi-Fi connection and 50% or more battery available. But just to be on the safe side of things, we will suggest connecting your device to a wall charger anyway. Follow the steps below on how to update:

Launch the Settings app

Navigate to General > Software Update

Wait for the page to refresh and then tap on Download and Install

The update will first download straight onto your device, will be verified with Apple and then installed. The whole process may take a while, so it's best you do all of this right before you go to bed. Once the update is installed, you can start using your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch as you normally would.

Clean Install iOS 13.6 / iPadOS 13.6

If you have been performing over the air updates for a long time then there is a chance that you are running into performance related issues on your iPhone or iPad. Therefore, it's best that you perform a clean install of the latest update. Just remember one thing: before you do it, make sure you have backed everything up to either iTunes, iCloud or Finder.

Once you have sorted all your important data, follow the clean install guide posted here: Clean Install iOS 13 Final or iPadOS on iPhone, iPad Right Now [Tutorial]

